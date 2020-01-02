World
Daisy House / IZ Architects

Daisy House / IZ Architects
© NguyenCuong
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Vietnam
  • Architects: IZ Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 60.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: NguyenCuong
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Caesar, Häfele, Janmi, Jotun, MPE
  • Architects In Charge: Le Vinh, Nguyen Cuong, Huynh Cong Huu
© NguyenCuong
Text description provided by the architects. Inspired by the hobby of the owner of the house- a woman who loves daisy and wants to see it every time she wakes up in her house, the image and color of this flower is metaphorically designed and arranged in both the overall and the details of the house. With a small area and slanted layout, the house must be maximized as this will make the space of the house become maximized too and thus create a more spacious feeling.

© NguyenCuong
Besides, when an open space is created, all rooms in the house will be connected by two terraces occupying 1/3 of the house area. This space, combined with green trees, is extremely valuable as it will play the role of a natural lung that works continuously throughout the day.

© NguyenCuong
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© NguyenCuong
The harsh climatic condition of Central Vietnam presents the challenge of maximizing light exposure but limiting the temperature it produces. To solve this problem, in addition to the use of rough materials, neutral colors, the house is also arranged with small doorways surrounded with green trees that make it look like a large air-conditioning box.

© NguyenCuong
© NguyenCuong
You will be extremely surprised when living in this house because of its energy saving. All the things that nature offers people such as sunshine, wind, trees are included in the design so that the owner can enjoy themin the most reasonable and comfortable way.

© NguyenCuong
