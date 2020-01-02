World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Finland
  5. House On The Rocks / Pluspuu Oy

House On The Rocks / Pluspuu Oy

Save this project
House On The Rocks / Pluspuu Oy

© Samuli Miettinen © Samuli Miettinen © Samuli Miettinen © Samuli Miettinen + 19

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Pargas, Finland
  • Architects: Pluspuu Oy
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 150.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Samuli Miettinen
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: NOVAFLOOR, Pihla, Ruukki, Vertex Software
  • Lead Architect: Pluspuu Oy
  • Design Team: Pluspuu and Mikko Kyläkoski
  • Engineering: Mikko Kyläkoski
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Samuli Miettinen
© Samuli Miettinen

Text description provided by the architects. Pluspuu’s custom made StudioLine villa on a fantastic bedrock plot in the Turku archipelago in Finland. The house is 150 m² in size and features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, and a large living/dining room. It also has a terrace over 100 m² in size with amazing views out to sea. The house was completed in the summer of 2019. The house was constructed from 202 x 195 mm non-settling logs with stylish mitered corner joints. It has a sheet metal roof insulated with eco-friendly wood fiber. The walls are pure, solid log – no need for additional insulation.

Save this picture!
© Samuli Miettinen
© Samuli Miettinen
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Samuli Miettinen
© Samuli Miettinen

There is also a separate Pluspuu Luoto 25 sauna and a two-room guest house on the shore of the large plot. They are built from smaller 134 x 195 mm laminated timber. The design of the house was based on Pluspuu’s standard models Isokari and Kustavi. Taking these models, the client’s wishes and the special features of the site into consideration resulted in the perfect house for the plot. The house was designed by Pluspuu’s architect team. Most Pluspuu houses are created in this way.

Save this picture!
© Samuli Miettinen
© Samuli Miettinen

The house is heated with geothermal heat distributed via underfloor heating. The carbon footprint of the construction of a log house is extremely small, and the timber will act as a carbon sink for the house’s entire lifespan – this truly is eco-friendly construction. In addition to its environmental friendliness, a log house also has extremely healthy indoor air. In Finland, more than 20% of all detached homes are log houses. Schools and day-care centers are also often made from timber precisely for the aforementioned reasons.

Save this picture!
© Samuli Miettinen
© Samuli Miettinen
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Samuli Miettinen
© Samuli Miettinen

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Pluspuu Oy
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Finland
Cite: "House On The Rocks / Pluspuu Oy" 02 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/931158/house-on-the-rocks-pluspuu-oy/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream