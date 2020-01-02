House On The Rocks / Pluspuu Oy

+ 19

Lead Architect: Pluspuu Oy

Design Team: Pluspuu and Mikko Kyläkoski

Engineering: Mikko Kyläkoski

Text description provided by the architects. Pluspuu’s custom made StudioLine villa on a fantastic bedrock plot in the Turku archipelago in Finland. The house is 150 m² in size and features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, and a large living/dining room. It also has a terrace over 100 m² in size with amazing views out to sea. The house was completed in the summer of 2019. The house was constructed from 202 x 195 mm non-settling logs with stylish mitered corner joints. It has a sheet metal roof insulated with eco-friendly wood fiber. The walls are pure, solid log – no need for additional insulation.

There is also a separate Pluspuu Luoto 25 sauna and a two-room guest house on the shore of the large plot. They are built from smaller 134 x 195 mm laminated timber. The design of the house was based on Pluspuu’s standard models Isokari and Kustavi. Taking these models, the client’s wishes and the special features of the site into consideration resulted in the perfect house for the plot. The house was designed by Pluspuu’s architect team. Most Pluspuu houses are created in this way.

The house is heated with geothermal heat distributed via underfloor heating. The carbon footprint of the construction of a log house is extremely small, and the timber will act as a carbon sink for the house’s entire lifespan – this truly is eco-friendly construction. In addition to its environmental friendliness, a log house also has extremely healthy indoor air. In Finland, more than 20% of all detached homes are log houses. Schools and day-care centers are also often made from timber precisely for the aforementioned reasons.