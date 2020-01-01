Lopez Design Office / DADA & Partners

+ 18

Client: Mr. Anthony and Zeena Lopez

Builder: Mr. Sugan Lal

Structural Consultant : P.Arora & Associates

Interiors / Furniture: Lopez Design, Gurgaon

Text description provided by the architects. Designing a new studio space for a long established and leading environmental graphics firm meant creating a spatial experience that provided continuity with their work ethic and yet explored new inter-relationships that could foster creative thinking.

The 500 sqm. Urban Plot is programmed as a sustainable live-work setup with the lower two levels as the studio space and the upper two as a residence. The two-level office for a non-hierarchical design studio called for strong integration between the two floors. A central void acts as an interactive heart for the office.

This generous double-height space, adjacent to the eastern light-court, not only provides visual and physical connect but also acts as a social hub. Neutral programming at the lower level of the void ensures multi-faceted use and experience. The built-threshold along the twin sunken courts maximise the inside-outside connect

The design uses a restrained palette of exposed brick, cast-in-situ concrete panels, and steel cladding.