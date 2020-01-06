Sukkha House / OON Architecture

+ 24

Houses • Pilar, Argentina Arquitectos: OON Architecture

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 350.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Alejandro Peral

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: ABC DESIGN STONE, ARREDOBAGNO, CAVATORI MARMOLES, DE OTRO TIEMPO, DISEÑO AZTECA, H-LADAN INSTALACIONES, IDENTIDAD ALUCOBOND, KIKELY, MALIBU, NOVA STEEL, PGS LUZ, RICHARD PARRILLAS, SANTOS, SBG , SNEUBER SANITARIOS, VIDRIOS DEL OESTE

Lead Architect: Lucas D`Adamo Bauman, Santiago Robin, Federico Segretín Sueyro

Design Team: Romina Haber, David Lema, Julieta Lettieri, Madelaine Mazars, Belén Rodríguez Tosti, María Jazmín Suárez Real

Engineering: Daniel Gordano

Thermomechanical Installation: H-Ladan

Lighting: PGS LUZ

Collaborators : María Clara Tarulla, ROBRA Construcciones

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Sukkha is a house located in a private urbanization in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The volumetry consists of two pieces that characterize the formal simplicity of the design. A search for a language of its own is proposed, based on the use of clear volumes supported by one another. Pure forms with the possibility of sliding together without intercepting with the vacuum, resulting in inhabitable spaces. The plans and volumes appear without cavities or cuts, instead, some of their faces are dematerialized and are occupied with large virtual surfaces, glazed openings maintaining the continuity of the slabs and walls to generate envelopes. The main volume of the upper floor rests on another one on the ground floor, generating a vacuum that is occupied by the social area of the house.

The functions on the floor plan are arranged around a central axis that begins with the approach of the access, which is characterized by a succession of situations that sift the transition between the exterior and the interior of the house. In the front, we find a linearly perforated slab, which on the way to the door allows us to see the sky and insinuates the presence of the volume of the upper floor. In turn, a hanging concrete plane accompanies and reveals the surrounding vegetation and prepares for entering the house. All the time the skin of parasols limit this courtyard that makes the upper floor grow, and at the same time, they form and unify the front and back facades, consolidating a volume of great conceptuality. The house has four internal and semi-internal courtyards, around which the program is developed and the spaces are articulated. They lengthen the visuals, collect light, generate cross ventilation and provide the possibility of integrating the exterior and green spaces into the most intimate parts of the house.

The bare concrete plays a decisive role and forms the main envelopes of the house. In the case of the carrying slab that assembles the support, a smooth finish was used that gives a more even termination and highlights the horizontal planes. For the upper floor, 3 ” wooden boards were used to provide a more uneven finish, with tonal variations highlighted by the veins that give more warmth and movement to the obsessive straight lines that outline the house. These concrete elements are always supported on volumes of blasting stone or on stable grey profiles, which because of their lightness relate the parts to each other and give an ethereal character, providing an effect of weightlessness that is enhanced by the presence of large eaves and overhangs. The presence of wood provides lightness and ends up giving a warm feeling to the house. This provides transparency and spatial insinuations within a very cubic volume, as a kind of contradiction. The integration of materials and the continuity of vertical and horizontal elements enhance the dematerialization of limits. The interior floors are continuously transformed into exteriors, and the internal ceilings grow and enter the outer space in the form of large eaves, creating a kind of glide and continuity between the most immediate exterior spaces.

