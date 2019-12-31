World
Yard under the Tree / Evolution Design

Yard under the Tree / Evolution Design

two trees in the living room courtyard. Image © Yunfeng Shi

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Houses
Beijing, China
  • Architects: Evolution Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 326.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Yunfeng Shi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: An Hua, JOMOO, Jingyuanxingda, Jingyulu, Nan Tree, Yuanye
  • Lead Architect: Tianqi Guan
  • Design Team: Tianqi Guan, Kang Gao, Junnan Li, Xiang Ni, Kaijie Zhang
  • Engineering: Beijing Quanya Construction
  • Landscape: Evolution Design
  • Client: Beijing Wanhong Information Service
Save this picture!
facade of the lower courtyard. Image © Yunfeng Shi
facade of the lower courtyard. Image © Yunfeng Shi

Text description provided by the architects. What kind of architecture is needed for the revival of the countryside has always been the focus of Evolution Design.

Save this picture!
yard under the tree. Image © Yunfeng Shi
yard under the tree. Image © Yunfeng Shi
Save this picture!
outdoor dining space in the evening. Image © Yunfeng Shi
outdoor dining space in the evening. Image © Yunfeng Shi

"Yard under the Tree" stands under plenty of poplar trees, surrounded by walnut trees and a large vegetable field. The name of the project, Yard under the Tree, comes from the site environment. We wanted to create an open courtyard that accommodates the surrounding trees, mountains and activities of the users.

Save this picture!
yard under trees. Image © Yunfeng Shi
yard under trees. Image © Yunfeng Shi
Save this picture!
two trees in the living room courtyard. Image © Yunfeng Shi
two trees in the living room courtyard. Image © Yunfeng Shi

The existing old building is the core of the whole courtyard. Due to uninhabited and disrepair, the structure is unstable, the wood is corroded, and the interior space is depressed and gray, which is not in line with the current aesthetic and quality of life. However, the original style of the building is quite typical, which is the memory symbol of local dwellings.

Save this picture!
old buildings used as public space. Image © Yunfeng Shi
old buildings used as public space. Image © Yunfeng Shi

How to treat traditional architecture is always an important problem in rural construction projects. As a large agricultural country in the past, the nostalgia of Chinese culture is concentrated in the countryside. "original taste" is no doubt a continuation of memory, but there are a variety of problems. Urbanites who come from the countryside yearn for the traditional way of life and hope to enjoy the convenience of modernization. We disapprove of "anti-modern" performances and recognize the value of Shared memory and emotion. Therefore, we take the old house as the core of the space and use symbolic symbols to satisfy visitors' yearning for "original ecology".

Save this picture!
living room and terrace under the tree. Image © Yunfeng Shi
living room and terrace under the tree. Image © Yunfeng Shi
Save this picture!
living room. Image © Yunfeng Shi
living room. Image © Yunfeng Shi
Save this picture!
living room in daytime. Image © Yunfeng Shi
living room in daytime. Image © Yunfeng Shi

The elevation difference between the east and west of the site enriches the shape of the courtyard space. We designed the upper and lower parts according to the terrain. At the boundary of the terrace, the old and new buildings are joined by a corridor that extends from the outside to the interior of the building, blurring the boundary between the courtyard and the interior. The inner courtyard preserves the original trees and surrounds them with living rooms and tea rooms. Through a large area of open Windows, the trees in the courtyard spring into view, creating a pleasant scene of life under the trees.

Save this picture!
family room with an attic. Image © Yunfeng Shi
family room with an attic. Image © Yunfeng Shi
Save this picture!
looking at the old building from the new building. Image © Yunfeng Shi
looking at the old building from the new building. Image © Yunfeng Shi

Project gallery

Cite: "Yard under the Tree / Evolution Design" 31 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/931106/yard-under-the-tree-evolution-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

aerial view. Image © Yunfeng Shi

树下院，北京张家庄村 / 空间进化

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

