School René Beauverie / Dominique Coulon & associés

School René Beauverie / Dominique Coulon & associés

© Eugeni Pons

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Elementary & Middle School
Vaulx-en-Velin, France
  Area: 6168.0 m2
  Year: 2019
  Photographs: Eugeni Pons, David Romero Uzeda
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: COPAS, Courbiere & Fils, Cuny Professuinnel, GUILLON, Ravaltex

  Lead Architects

    Dominique Coulon, Steve Letho Duclos, Jean Scherer

  Project Management

    Dominique Coulon & associés

  Assistant Architects

    Sarah Brebbia, Javier Gigosos, Lukas Unbekandt, Yannick Signani, Ali Ozku, Benjamin Rocchi, Margot Machin, Diego Bastos-Romero, Santiago Cañete (Intern architect)

  Structural Engineering

    Batiserf Ingénierie

  Mechanical Engineering

    Solares Bauen

  Electrical Engineering

    BET G.JOST

  Cost control and monitoring

    E3 économie

  Landscape

    Bruno Kubler

  Kitchen specialist

    ÉS Services

  Ergonomist

    Defacto
© Eugeni Pons
Text description provided by the architects. As part of an urban renewal scheme, the town of Vaulx-en-Velin decided to combine with this large school group a number of programmes offering neighbourhood services, including a creche, a dance hall, a sports hall, a small library, and a restaurant. The building has a very unitary appearance, with the classrooms spread over a length of 40 metres as if on a bridge. It clearly asserts its status as a public facility.

© Eugeni Pons
The various entrances focus on a common forecourt, from which the programmes spread out in a complex yet fluid imbrication. The ground floor is given over to the creche, the sports hall, and the nursery school. To reach the primary school, the pupils must use the large staircase leading to a courtyard area on the upper storey. 

© David Romero Uzeda
The building has the appearance of a hollowed-out block. The various courtyards and patios bring natural light into the heart of the building, adding a gentle touch to the interior.

© Eugeni Pons
Ground floor plan
© Eugeni Pons
The presence of different shades of blue provides links that are at times unexpected. The areas of white on modified by the various shades of blue; variations are caused by the light and the changing angle of the sun. The colour modifies the white areas, which eventually appear to take on colour themselves. These variations in colour and light change throughout the day, depending on the changing angle of the sun, and as a result, the white areas are never completely white; the multiple reflections give the areas a feeling of architecture in movement.

© Eugeni Pons
The colour is an obvious choice: the building is in dialogue with the horizon and the blue of the sky. The many programmes complement each other harmoniously, fitting together calmly despite their complexity. 

© Eugeni Pons
Project location

Address: Chemin Gaston Bachelard, 69120 Vaulx-en-Velin, France

