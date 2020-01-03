LITTLENAP Hotel / say architects

+ 30

Hostel, Renovation • Hangzhou, China Interior Designers: say architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 600.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Projection, Minjie Wang

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: 一人工大（YRGD）, 立邦漆（Nippon）

Lead Architects: Yan Zhang, Jianan Shan

Design Team: Hanyu Guan, Binjie Shen, Ziyi Sun, Rui Xu

Construction Team: Hangzhou Youban Co.,Ltd.

Furniture: LITTLENAP Team

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Littlenap is located inside the Xihu scenic area, it is a renovation of an existing residential building. The existing building have two three story building adjacent to one another and a individual room on the side. We decided to make the individual room separated from normal hostel program wise, and become a flexible space with possibilities. Meanwhile we connect the tow three story building on ground floor, and thus creates a public open space, together with the separated room, they bring littlenap a unique flexibility.

We strengthened the existing structure with steel to create an open space.

Start from here, we want to make little nap a place more than hostel, a place of cultural and art. The open ground floor become a multi-function space of reception, gift shop, communication and restaurant; while the individual room normally operate as a suite room, and sometimes transfer to a small gallery for independent artists, we name it Napnapnap.

Since the restriction of the existing structure and Xihu scenic area regulation, we use material to simplify the renovation of building facade. We use permeable stone plaster to create a monochrome exterior ground. We used red brick at the public space, it differentiate the building visually from anything else in the area.

The 2nd and 3rd floor facade is exterior paint with specific texture which adds a shadow effect on façade.

Littlenap Team did the furniture selection and design according to the interior atmosphere. The 11 keys behind the reception represents the 11 rooms inside littlenap.

Napnapnap is different from any other room both interior and furniture design wise, but it matches the whole design, the interior furnitures could be move easily, the bed is specifically designed so when it is stacked, it becomes a display desk. Every room has a different scenic view, so we put different openings on walls, roof, and tearoom to invite sunlight and landscape into the room.