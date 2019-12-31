World
Zhao House / Chuantuo Architecture

Zhao House / Chuantuo Architecture

aerial view. Image © Kunming tundra photography front door view from courtyard. Image © Kunming tundra photography half pavilion and courtyard. Image © Kunming tundra photography half pavilion. Image © Kunming tundra photography + 40

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Houses
Qujing, China
  • Lead Architect: Kai Wang
  • Engineering: Can Gao, Wenhua Tang, Hengdong Li, Zulin Zheng, Zhenyi Su
  • Landscape: Kai Wang
  • Client: Mr. Zhao (private)
aerial view. Image © Kunming tundra photography
Text description provided by the architects. The project use modern vocabulary to communicate with the surrounding rural houses, drawing on the traditional classical architectural space and extracting the relationship of its spatial composition. As the main building material, red brick embodies the traditional craftsmanship and wisdom, which will make the building space more real and pure.

1st and 2nd courtyard. Image © Kunming tundra photography
front door view from courtyard. Image © Kunming tundra photography
Space system
The space system of the whole house is based on the skeleton of two courtyards. Different volumes of the courtyard are implanted into the alley space by means of separation and pulling, resulting in multiple paths.

front door. Image © Kunming tundra photography
Quadrangle
The master of nets garden is the source of inspiration for the improvement of the space of the courtyard. The living room, dining room, kitchen and other public rooms are arranged around the courtyard. The small building on the north side recesses to form two small courtyards, which effectively solves the problem of privacy and eliminates the pressure of the small building on the courtyard.

1st courtyard. Image © Kunming tundra photography
yard and distant hills. Image © Kunming tundra photography
The half-pavilion built with red brick breaks the square of the courtyard space. The pool water surrounds the mouth of the cave, allowing you to sit and rely on it.

courtyard. Image © Kunming tundra photography
courtyard aerial view. Image © Kunming tundra photography
At the interface of the first and second courtyards, the verandas expand and protrude forward, increasing the visual level of the courtyard.

building in sunset. Image © Kunming tundra photography
The mandala design is adopted as the design concept in the ground landscape of the courtyard. A stream of water is surrounded by pebbles and some stones are placed, just like a natural stream. Around the verandah ground, to the water stream side, hidden the visual boundary, the stream in the four corners of the courtyard into four square pool, lotus to add some poetry to the courtyard.

half pavilion. Image © Kunming tundra photography
half pavilion and courtyard. Image © Kunming tundra photography
Garden and field
The living room, the dining room and the living room are a group of buildings that zigzag to create a lost path, just like a segment cut out in the literati garden of the Ming and qing dynasties. It is just a corner of the garden here.

filed. Image © Kunming tundra photography
door perspective. Image © Kunming tundra photography
compound facades. Image © Kunming tundra photography
I hope this project can be replicated, and to a certain extent, it can correct the excessive urbanization and even vulgar rural construction.

tile wave. Image © Kunming tundra photography
Project gallery

Chuantuo Architecture
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses China
Cite: "Zhao House / Chuantuo Architecture" 31 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/931076/zhao-house-chuantuo-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

courtyard perspective. Image © Kunming tundra photography

云南曲靖赵宅设计 / 青岛川拓建筑设计工作室

