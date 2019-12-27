World
Pizzeria Pomidoros / Palyichuk Olga Design

Pizzeria Pomidoros / Palyichuk Olga Design

© Yevhenii Avramenko

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Restaurants & Bars
Boryspil', Ukraine
  • Architects: Palyichuk Olga Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 170.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Yevhenii Avramenko
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Propro
© Yevhenii Avramenko
© Yevhenii Avramenko

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Boryspil, Ukraine, the 170-square-meter pizzeria is an urban fast-food cafe. The main concept of the interior was to preserve the appearance of original materials and focus on the combination of textures. Concrete ceiling, columns, blocks, brick walls have a pristine appearance. 

© Yevhenii Avramenko
© Yevhenii Avramenko

Space is divided into two main parts, open kitchen and visitors area, which are separated by a bar counter with a glass partition that allows guests to observe the cooking process. In turn, the visitors' area consists of three functional areas, a dark cozy area with a sofa and lounge chairs, a central zone with a huge 5-meter table and an area with a bar countertop along with the window.

© Yevhenii Avramenko
© Yevhenii Avramenko
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Yevhenii Avramenko
© Yevhenii Avramenko

To separate the main visitors' area from a restroom was installed a spectacular glass block wall. On the one hand, such a wall is an accent detail, on the other, it fits naturally into a silver concrete gamut. The panoramic windows with black steel frames and glass partitions that we used inside, make the space light and airy, emphasizing openness and proximity to visitors. 

© Yevhenii Avramenko
© Yevhenii Avramenko
© Yevhenii Avramenko
© Yevhenii Avramenko

Minimalist pendant lights-spheres on steel legs, custom-made specifically for this project, are important details that visually unites all zones for visitors. Urban interior is complemented by brushed steel elements and graphic walls  in small black tiles, while ash wood furniture and lights-spheres create a cozy atmosphere.

© Yevhenii Avramenko
© Yevhenii Avramenko

Project location

Address: Boryspil', Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine

Palyichuk Olga Design
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Ukraine
Cite: "Pizzeria Pomidoros / Palyichuk Olga Design" 27 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/931018/pizzeria-pomidoros-palyichuk-olga-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

