Pizzeria Pomidoros / Palyichuk Olga Design

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Boryspil, Ukraine, the 170-square-meter pizzeria is an urban fast-food cafe. The main concept of the interior was to preserve the appearance of original materials and focus on the combination of textures. Concrete ceiling, columns, blocks, brick walls have a pristine appearance.

Space is divided into two main parts, open kitchen and visitors area, which are separated by a bar counter with a glass partition that allows guests to observe the cooking process. In turn, the visitors' area consists of three functional areas, a dark cozy area with a sofa and lounge chairs, a central zone with a huge 5-meter table and an area with a bar countertop along with the window.

To separate the main visitors' area from a restroom was installed a spectacular glass block wall. On the one hand, such a wall is an accent detail, on the other, it fits naturally into a silver concrete gamut. The panoramic windows with black steel frames and glass partitions that we used inside, make the space light and airy, emphasizing openness and proximity to visitors.

Minimalist pendant lights-spheres on steel legs, custom-made specifically for this project, are important details that visually unites all zones for visitors. Urban interior is complemented by brushed steel elements and graphic walls in small black tiles, while ash wood furniture and lights-spheres create a cozy atmosphere.