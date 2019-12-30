Church Stone Shelter / Arkkitehtitoimisto TILASTO

+ 15

Lead Architects Malin Moisio

Clients City of Tampere, Ekokumppanit Oy

Collaborators Tampereen Ev.Lut. Seurakunnat/ Parish of Tampere

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Church Stone Shelter. Finnish architect Malin Moisio has designed a wooden shelter, named Kirkkokiven laavu, in the deep forest of Kintulammi hiking and nature reserve area in Tampere, Finland. Kintulammi nature reserve is an outdoor area for hikers with numerous shelters to overnight stays or have a break by the campfire. All the shelters are freely accessible to all and maintained by the City of Tampere. All the structures are made ecological, mostly with wood and recycled materials. Kirkkokiven laavu, the Church Stone Shelter, is located near a large natural boulder the shelter was named after. According to tradition, the boulder has served as a primitive church for local horse shepherds in the 18th century, which gives it its name.

The aim of Church Stone Shelter is to provide a nice and peaceful shelter for hikers, a place for resting and preparing a meal by the fireplace. The shelter is not aimed for sleeping, as there are several other lean –to’ s in the area that can be used for overnight visits. There is a wheelchair accessible path for the shelter from the nearby parking area. The rectangular form of the floor plan and the steep pitched roof reflect the prototype of a house. The high interior space with both ends open create a sacral space which blends in with surrounding nature. The openings of various sizes provide focused views to the forest.

The shelter is made of vertically placed 5x5 inch timber frame. The massive wooden walls are placed on a plinth, made of recycled paving stones. The roof structure and even the benches that stiffen the structure are made of the same timber. The roof is felted and the wood parts are treated with a natural blend of tar and linseed oil. The building was developed in cooperation with the city-owned Ekokumppanit Oy and the Parish of Tampere who contributed to the building materials. All the construction was done on site without electricity, mainly with hand tools. Within a short period of time, the Church Stone Shelter has become an iconic symbol of the Kintulampi Hiking and Nature Reserve.