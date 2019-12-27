World
House Nak-Niwat Renovation / OPH Architects

House Nak-Niwat Renovation / OPH Architects

© Keerati Oungsuthipornchai, Napat Pattrayanond

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation
Bangkok, Thailand

  • Lead Architect

    Pilin Hongwittayakorn

  • Structural Engineer

    Chaiwat Tantichotimai

  • General Contractor

    Thai-Ken Company Limited
© Keerati Oungsuthipornchai, Napat Pattrayanond
© Keerati Oungsuthipornchai, Napat Pattrayanond

Text description provided by the architects. This is a house for five-members, two-generations family, located in a popular residential area in Bangkok. The existing house was divided into two buildings completely separated from each other. One is a two-storey reinforced concrete building, as a main-house. And another is another two-storey reinforced concrete.

© Keerati Oungsuthipornchai, Napat Pattrayanond
© Keerati Oungsuthipornchai, Napat Pattrayanond
© Keerati Oungsuthipornchai, Napat Pattrayanond
© Keerati Oungsuthipornchai, Napat Pattrayanond

In this renovation plan, we converted some parts of the main-house and sub-house into a dwelling environment based on the simplest possibility. We took three spaces - multi-purpose room of the main-house, indoor-courtyard in between the main and the sub-house, spare room of sub-house – and make the environment of those rooms to become as similar as possible. From that idea, we balanced two-separate spaces, LDK, by creating the condition of the middle court, as a sun alley, and encouraging the residents to use these spaces in different ways.  

© Keerati Oungsuthipornchai, Napat Pattrayanond
© Keerati Oungsuthipornchai, Napat Pattrayanond
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Keerati Oungsuthipornchai, Napat Pattrayanond
© Keerati Oungsuthipornchai, Napat Pattrayanond

The existing carport was demolished. The new roof was replaced and attached to the roof level of the second-floor of the main-house, extended the possible use of the space for various activities. By using transparent materials, this multipurpose area is connected habitants to the joy of the city.

© Keerati Oungsuthipornchai, Napat Pattrayanond
© Keerati Oungsuthipornchai, Napat Pattrayanond
© Keerati Oungsuthipornchai, Napat Pattrayanond
© Keerati Oungsuthipornchai, Napat Pattrayanond

Sub-house bedroom has been doubled its walls with translucent panels attached to a wooden frame to create privacy while still allowing light to get through. When open, those walls will perform as the awning-windows connecting to outside. In the room, space was zoned by L-shape partition, make it flexible for any possibility in the future.

© Keerati Oungsuthipornchai, Napat Pattrayanond
© Keerati Oungsuthipornchai, Napat Pattrayanond

Project gallery

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Thailand
Cite: "House Nak-Niwat Renovation / OPH Architects" 27 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930991/house-nak-niwat-renovation-oph-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

