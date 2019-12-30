World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Churches
  4. United States
  5. Lutheran Church of Hope-Grimes / BNIM

Lutheran Church of Hope-Grimes / BNIM

Save this project
Lutheran Church of Hope-Grimes / BNIM

© Nick Merrick | Hall+Merrick © Nick Merrick | Hall+Merrick © Nick Merrick | Hall+Merrick © Nick Merrick | Hall+Merrick + 27

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Churches
Grimes, United States
  • Principal In Charge: Kevin Nordmeyer, AIA LEED AP BD+C
  • Project Manager: Dana Sorense, AIA LEED GA
  • Project Architect: Kayla Berkson, AIA
  • Clients: Lutheran Church of Hope
  • Mep: Morrissey Engineering
  • Structural: KPFF Consulting Engineers (previously Saul Engineering)
  • Civil + Landscape: Civil Engineering Consultants
  • Acoustic Consultant: C&C Consultants
  • Contractor: The Hansen Company, Inc.
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Nick Merrick | Hall+Merrick
© Nick Merrick | Hall+Merrick

Text description provided by the architects. Lutheran Church of Hope –Grimes is a satellite facility of a large, multi-campus Evangelical Lutheran Church in the heart of Iowa. The 21,150 square-foot building serves as a community and worship center for a fast-growing congregation within an expanding rural community.

Save this picture!
© Nick Merrick | Hall+Merrick
© Nick Merrick | Hall+Merrick

Site. The site is part of a larger planned residential and commercial development focused on walkability and community. The site topography, configuration, and orientation afforded the building to be placed near the center of the site and be oriented toward a regional stormwater pond stocked with fish, an informal outdoor worship space, and community vehicular round-a-bout.

Save this picture!
Lower level plan
Lower level plan
Save this picture!
Section
Section

Vehicular and pedestrian traffic flow around the southern and western boundaries allowing the building to be viewed from a distance as a humble form nestled into the earth. Worshippers and visitors approach and enter the building from a modest one-story “porch” on the east and have views to the site and pond from the interior.

Save this picture!
© Nick Merrick | Hall+Merrick
© Nick Merrick | Hall+Merrick
Save this picture!
© Nick Merrick | Hall+Merrick
© Nick Merrick | Hall+Merrick

Building. The building is shaped with two simple volumes.  The darker worship form is crafted with a hand-made texture of clay tiles and serves as the vessel where larger worship and education functions reside.  The lower single-story white, metal clad-form serves as a support bar to the larger worship form and creates a warm “front porch” with the incorporation of cedar and a cantilevered protective overhang.

Save this picture!
© Nick Merrick | Hall+Merrick
© Nick Merrick | Hall+Merrick

The cross stands as a third element in the composition marking the entrance and balancing the building composition. Gathering spaces, educational facilities, and a flexible 400-seat worship space enable residents to grow and connect within the life of the church and the surrounding community.

Save this picture!
© Nick Merrick | Hall+Merrick
© Nick Merrick | Hall+Merrick
Save this picture!
© Nick Merrick | Hall+Merrick
© Nick Merrick | Hall+Merrick

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Grimes, Iowa, United States

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
BNIM
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Religious Architecture Worship Churches United States
Cite: "Lutheran Church of Hope-Grimes / BNIM" 30 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930971/lutheran-church-of-hope-grimes-bnim/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream