World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Lodging
  4. Denmark
  5. Klintholm Gods Lake Apartments / PLH Arkitekter

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Klintholm Gods Lake Apartments / PLH Arkitekter

Save this project
Klintholm Gods Lake Apartments / PLH Arkitekter

Courtesy of PLH Arkitekter © Rozbeh Zavari © Rozbeh Zavari © Rozbeh Zavari + 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Lodging, Tourism, Renovation
Borre, Denmark

  • Clients

    Klintholm Gods (Klintholm Estate)

  • Engineering

    MOE Consulting Engineers

  • Entrepreneur

    Vestergaard Nielsen A/S
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Rozbeh Zavari
© Rozbeh Zavari

Text description provided by the architects. Since 2017, the Danish island ‘Møn’ has been a UNESCO biosphere reserve and Dark Sky Park. Visitors are traveling from all around the world to explore the extraordinary nature and wildlife. The client ‘Klintholm Gods’ was fascinated by the idea of creating something unique: a place where visitors come close to nature – also by living in it.

Save this picture!
© Rozbeh Zavari
© Rozbeh Zavari
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Rozbeh Zavari
© Rozbeh Zavari

The client assigned PLH Arkitekter to transform the historic estate ‘Hunosøgaard’ into a modern and inclusive holiday destination offering quality nature experiences and accommodation for everyone. ‘Hunosøgaard’ was originally built in the late 1800s as a guesthouse for artists and people traveling down from Copenhagen to spend the summer by the lake and exploring nature. Now, ‘Klintholm Gods Lake Apartments’ is an extremely friendly space with high standards of universal and inclusive design, bringing visitors and guests closer to nature.

Save this picture!
© Rozbeh Zavari
© Rozbeh Zavari

Surrounded by beautiful, old beech forest, Klintholm Gods Lake Apartments is a secret gem - off the beaten track. By using panorama windows, the size of the hotel is broken down and does not shield from the enclosing nature but enhances and mimic the scenery. The hotel is designed as a long-winged house inspired by a traditional Danish farmhouse constructed in natural materials. The larch tree facades create an open and welcoming expression. Contributing to the idea of a place that enhances the surroundings, the green sedum roof follows the season changing colors and supports the biodiversity of the building. As a part of the project, some trees were removed, which re-established and improved the original accessibility to the lake.

Save this picture!
© Thomas Ix
© Thomas Ix

The design of the building encourages visitors to stay outside in nature. One example is the small indoor restaurant with 20 seats and the larger outdoor terrace with approx. 100 seats encouraging visitors to relax or dine outside. The restaurant has a small marketplace with locally produced products such as beer, chocolate, cheese, and organic vegetables from the hotel's own garden.

Save this picture!
© Rozbeh Zavari
© Rozbeh Zavari

The hotel is accessible to everyone – also walking-impaired visitors. Therefore, both the large terrace and small restaurant is designed with wheelchair ramps. One of the eight hotel apartments is handicap-friendly - the restroom, kitchen, and bedroom are all designed for wheelchair users. All hotel apartments have panorama windows with seats built into the frames - pulling the light and nature into the rooms.

Save this picture!
© Rozbeh Zavari
© Rozbeh Zavari
Save this picture!
Section 1
Section 1
Save this picture!
© Rozbeh Zavari
© Rozbeh Zavari

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Langebjergvej 1, 4791 Borre, Denmark

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
PLH Arkitekter
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Lodging Tourism Refurbishment Renovation Denmark
Cite: "Klintholm Gods Lake Apartments / PLH Arkitekter" 29 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930965/klintholm-gods-lake-apartments-plh-arkitekter/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream