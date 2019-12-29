Klintholm Gods Lake Apartments / PLH Arkitekter

+ 22

Clients Klintholm Gods (Klintholm Estate)

Engineering MOE Consulting Engineers

Entrepreneur Vestergaard Nielsen A/S

Text description provided by the architects. Since 2017, the Danish island ‘Møn’ has been a UNESCO biosphere reserve and Dark Sky Park. Visitors are traveling from all around the world to explore the extraordinary nature and wildlife. The client ‘Klintholm Gods’ was fascinated by the idea of creating something unique: a place where visitors come close to nature – also by living in it.

The client assigned PLH Arkitekter to transform the historic estate ‘Hunosøgaard’ into a modern and inclusive holiday destination offering quality nature experiences and accommodation for everyone. ‘Hunosøgaard’ was originally built in the late 1800s as a guesthouse for artists and people traveling down from Copenhagen to spend the summer by the lake and exploring nature. Now, ‘Klintholm Gods Lake Apartments’ is an extremely friendly space with high standards of universal and inclusive design, bringing visitors and guests closer to nature.

Surrounded by beautiful, old beech forest, Klintholm Gods Lake Apartments is a secret gem - off the beaten track. By using panorama windows, the size of the hotel is broken down and does not shield from the enclosing nature but enhances and mimic the scenery. The hotel is designed as a long-winged house inspired by a traditional Danish farmhouse constructed in natural materials. The larch tree facades create an open and welcoming expression. Contributing to the idea of a place that enhances the surroundings, the green sedum roof follows the season changing colors and supports the biodiversity of the building. As a part of the project, some trees were removed, which re-established and improved the original accessibility to the lake.

The design of the building encourages visitors to stay outside in nature. One example is the small indoor restaurant with 20 seats and the larger outdoor terrace with approx. 100 seats encouraging visitors to relax or dine outside. The restaurant has a small marketplace with locally produced products such as beer, chocolate, cheese, and organic vegetables from the hotel's own garden.

The hotel is accessible to everyone – also walking-impaired visitors. Therefore, both the large terrace and small restaurant is designed with wheelchair ramps. One of the eight hotel apartments is handicap-friendly - the restroom, kitchen, and bedroom are all designed for wheelchair users. All hotel apartments have panorama windows with seats built into the frames - pulling the light and nature into the rooms.