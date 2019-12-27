House As A Continuation Of Memory / Ogawa Nishikori Architects

+ 21

Lead Architects Hiroki Ogawa, Maya Nishikori

Associated Architect Oda Kazuhiro Architecture Office - Kazuhiro Oda

Lighting Design Consultant DAIKO - Kimie Furusawa

Contractor SOUKENSYA - Yoshihiro Ito, Akemi Aita

Text description provided by the architects. This house is in a serene landscape in Fukushima, Japan, where a 60s couple lives and their children come back on the weekend. Through the dialogue with them, we found they have a special feeling for their former house and the scenery there. Therefore, in this project, we thought about reconstructing the fragments of various scenes of the former house.

The blue-green tiled roof was their most favorite. That was reused for the entrance wall and carport roof. The scenery of terrace on the roof, time to relax on the south veranda, view from the dining room window, line of flow for housework, etc. were also they had loved.

We created a space by composing such material and immaterial things. This house has become a new but very familiar place for residents.