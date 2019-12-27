World
House As A Continuation Of Memory / Ogawa Nishikori Architects

House As A Continuation Of Memory / Ogawa Nishikori Architects

© Nao Takahashi

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Fukushima, Japan

  • Lead Architects

    Hiroki Ogawa, Maya Nishikori

  • Associated Architect

    Oda Kazuhiro Architecture Office - Kazuhiro Oda

  • Lighting Design Consultant

    DAIKO - Kimie Furusawa

  • Contractor

    SOUKENSYA - Yoshihiro Ito, Akemi Aita
© Nao Takahashi
© Nao Takahashi
© Nao Takahashi

Text description provided by the architects. This house is in a serene landscape in Fukushima, Japan, where a 60s couple lives and their children come back on the weekend. Through the dialogue with them, we found they have a special feeling for their former house and the scenery there. Therefore, in this project, we thought about reconstructing the fragments of various scenes of the former house.

© Nao Takahashi
© Nao Takahashi
© Nao Takahashi
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
© Nao Takahashi
© Nao Takahashi
© Nao Takahashi

The blue-green tiled roof was their most favorite. That was reused for the entrance wall and carport roof. The scenery of terrace on the roof, time to relax on the south veranda, view from the dining room window, line of flow for housework, etc. were also they had loved.

© Nao Takahashi
© Nao Takahashi
© Nao Takahashi

We created a space by composing such material and immaterial things. This house has become a new but very familiar place for residents.

© Nao Takahashi
© Nao Takahashi
© Nao Takahashi
Section
Section
Section
© Nao Takahashi
© Nao Takahashi
© Nao Takahashi

