World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Lebanon
  5. House K / Aljareza Consultants International

House K / Aljareza Consultants International

Save this project
House K / Aljareza Consultants International

© Wissam Chaaya © Wissam Chaaya © Wissam Chaaya © Wissam Chaaya + 40

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Fatqa, Lebanon

  • Lead Architect

    Alphonse G. KAI

  • Project Architect

    Anthony Moarkech

  • Structural Engineer

    Abdo Matta – Ghadi Chahine
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Wissam Chaaya
© Wissam Chaaya

Text description provided by the architects. Rooted in the greenery of the village of Fatqa, 6 Kms away from the Beirut - Tripoli Highway, House K is a private residence built through maximal fusion with its surroundings. The 780sqm plot, is located at an alleyway's dead end and originally made up of six planted terraces of 1meter height each. The place's natural charm highlighted by its authentic local stonewalls, was the main inspiration behind the architectural design. In this iteration, the project is articulated as a landscape extension of the existing topography through the reconstruction of these walls in order to inhabit and cap them; two large concrete slabs were created to do the trick.

Save this picture!
© Wissam Chaaya
© Wissam Chaaya
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Wissam Chaaya
© Wissam Chaaya

Eventually, a strong will of praising the environment and preserving the inherited character urged the architect to reinterpret a vernacular conception of space and material choice, starting by reusing the indigenous stones of the land and following today's technologies through the use of an innovative structural system. With the intention being to fully clear out the architectural impact, HOUSE K 's only marks remain the two slabs with reversed beams in cascade; one serves to be the garden of the main area while the other one nests the pool. 

Save this picture!
© Wissam Chaaya
© Wissam Chaaya

The smooth relation with the parents’ house next-door, along with the practical accessibility which dwells into the ground floor, turning it to the most-frequented part of the residence. Its welcoming flow projects into an open space, in which adjacent bedrooms, study and service areas surround an inner patio. This particularity of the Lebanese traditional central hall house brings us a new twisted version of the classic typology. At the upper level lies a reception area and the main kitchen connected to a backyard from one side and the main garden on the other. This specificity and exposure ensure cross ventilation all year round.

Save this picture!
© Wissam Chaaya
© Wissam Chaaya

Two cantilever roofs, which are the project’s signature, contour the two floors, separating the public area from the private one. Calculated thoroughly, they insure great natural light in the sleeping area and control it on the upper floor. Oriented South East, the main facade emphasizes the perfect implementation of a solar home. Thus, House K represents the prototype of an updated shelter where sustainability, fluidity, and integration translate the renowned philosophy: "Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication " Leonardo Da Vinci

Save this picture!
© Wissam Chaaya
© Wissam Chaaya

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Aljareza Consultants International
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Lebanon
Cite: "House K / Aljareza Consultants International" 26 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930927/house-k-aljareza-consultants-international/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream