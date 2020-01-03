CCELL Office / CM Design

+ 24

Offices Interiors • Dongguan, China Architects: CM Design

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1280.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Joshua

Design Team: Danping Chen, Jun Liao, Heng Yang, Musen Li, Jinyao Liu, Yingchuan Zhong,Yangjun Pan(intern), Jingyi Lin(intern)

Contractor: Guanjiang

Text description provided by the architects. CM Design redesigned the office of CCELL which is on the 3rd floor in Industrial Park, located in Changan,Dongguan.

It is a manufacturer that specializes in atomization technology innovation and top atomization of hardwareproducts. The new office space needed to meet the needs of basic office functions and reception of domestic and foreign cooperative customers.

We were expected to build a “Micro City” by building different types of functional spaces and gathering functional requirements. In the current flat dividing space, we created a new compound office aim to improve work efficiency, promote communication and intensify vitality for the users.

In the program design, we arranged the relatively independent office, meeting room, tea room, rest area, training room and other spaces around.A buffer transition from the private to the semi-private and semi-open to open space that formed a mutual service relationship with the open office space in the middle. The main entrance is designed with a horizontal and zigzag wooden grill that extends into the interior.It not only has the guiding function but also forming a set of boundaries within the interior space. The boundary of this set of undulations is also an important part of the spatial modeling elements for the surrounding themes.

The two positive and negative architectural spaces were designed in the opening space of central district, that satisfies the needs of reception and negotiation. Thearchitectural form of its weathering steel becomes the symbol of the “Micro City”. The feature of its virtual and solid enrich the interface form of open space.

The tea bar and rest area provide a relaxing and pleasant atmosphere during the break of meeting.The open communication space is vertically raised on the ground to separate the users of different areas using psychologically. The flexible lay out of sofa seats can make the diversity of space separation according to different types of use needs.