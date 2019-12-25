World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Exhibition Center
  4. China
  5. Ningbo Urban Planning Exhibition Center / Playze + Schmidhuber

Ningbo Urban Planning Exhibition Center / Playze + Schmidhuber

Save this project
Ningbo Urban Planning Exhibition Center / Playze + Schmidhuber

© CreatAR Images © CreatAR Images © CreatAR Images © CreatAR Images + 40

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Exhibition Center
Ningbo Shi, China

  • Architecture (competition stage)

    playze & SCHMIDHUBER

  • Architecture (execution stages)

    playze

  • Local Design Institute

    Shanghai Institute of Architectural Design and Research

  • Landscape Design Institute

    Ningbo Institute of Urban Construction Design and Research

  • Facade Consultant

    RFR Group, Shanghai

  • General Contractor

    Hwaking Construction Group

  • Interior/exhibition design and construction

    Feng Yu Zhu, Shanghai
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

Text description provided by the architects. It is located at the heart of the newly built “Ningbo East­ern New Town” adjacent to the city hall and the civic square. The Ningbo Urban Planning Exhibition Center is supposed to be more than just a simple presentation space. The goal was to create an engaging, accessible public space in the new district, and thereby foster the dialogue between citizens and decision-makers.

Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

To emphasize the role of the center as a public venue, it has been developed as a continuation of the surrounding waterfront landscape and is, therefore, an integral part of the public park. Connecting pathways, bridges and streets have been woven into a topography leading to the many entrances of the building. The boundary between the park and the building has been blurred. 

Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images
Save this picture!
Site plan
Site plan
Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

The City of Ningbo has a rich history of ceramic production. It was here that the so-called Ceramic Road began. The city played an important role in the national and international trade of ceramics throughout the civilization’s history. That said, the use of glazed ceramics is not simply an homage to the local traditions of Ningbo; the building’s textured glazed ceramics also create ephemeral reflections of the surrounding landscape. These reflections animate the facade with varying intensity depending on the time of day, season, and weather. 

Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

The exhibition halls are mainly allocated on the third and fourth floors of the building. The first and second floors offer a large variety of public spaces, including a restaurant, library and reading space, meeting areas, a children’s education and playground, classrooms, as well as a large multi-purpose event hall. On the roof, which is also directly accessible from the landscape, a café invites visitors to relax and enjoy the views of the surrounding city.

Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images
Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

It was never the intention to demonstrate the capabilities of digital tools by means of this project. Nevertheless, this building couldn’t have been designed, developed, produced and built without the help of cutting-edge digital technology. In order to cope with the complexity of the spatial allocation and coordination of the structure, curtainwall, secondary structure, and ceramic skin a tailor-made computer script had to be coded. The script automatically generated a 3D model of the structure and façade, as well as production drawings for the respective contractors.

Save this picture!
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: He Qing Bei Lu & Ning Chuan Lu, Yinzhou Qu, Ningbo Shi, Zhejiang Sheng, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Playze
Office
Schmidhuber
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Exhibition center China
Cite: "Ningbo Urban Planning Exhibition Center / Playze + Schmidhuber" 25 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930902/ningbo-urban-planning-exhibition-center-playze/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream