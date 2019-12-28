Elisa House / Clinicaurbana

-
Architects: Clinicaurbana
- Year: 2019
- Photographs: Valentino Nicola
-
Manufacturers: De Longhi, Falegnameria Collazuol, Graphisoft SE, MAXON Computer, RIWEGA, Rizzoli, Rothoblaas, Segheria Traiber
-
Lead ArchitectsMatteo Sartori, Valentino Nicola
-
Design TeamMatteo Sartori, Valentino Nicola
-
EngineeringAndrea Rigato
Text description provided by the architects. A family acquires a tabià and the neighbouring hayloft portion, which is on the verge of collapsing. This portion gets demolished, while its stone basement is consolidated – allowing to reinstate the initial volume in the future.
The structurally sound portion remains abandoned. Twenty years later there is an opportunity for re-building the missing portion.
The previously consolidated basement ensures structural independence to the new timber volume. The addition retraces the missing part, thus completing the building complex.