Elisa House / Clinicaurbana

Houses • Rocca Pietore, Italy Architects: Clinicaurbana

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Valentino Nicola

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project De Longhi, Falegnameria Collazuol, Graphisoft SE, MAXON Computer, RIWEGA, Rizzoli, Rothoblaas , Segheria Traiber Manufacturers:

Lead Architects Matteo Sartori, Valentino Nicola

Design Team Matteo Sartori, Valentino Nicola

Engineering Andrea Rigato

Text description provided by the architects. A family acquires a tabià and the neighbouring hayloft portion, which is on the verge of collapsing. This portion gets demolished, while its stone basement is consolidated – allowing to reinstate the initial volume in the future.

The structurally sound portion remains abandoned. Twenty years later there is an opportunity for re-building the missing portion.

The previously consolidated basement ensures structural independence to the new timber volume. The addition retraces the missing part, thus completing the building complex.