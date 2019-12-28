World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Italy
  5. Elisa House / Clinicaurbana

Elisa House / Clinicaurbana

Save this project
Elisa House / Clinicaurbana
Save this picture!
© Valentino Nicola
© Valentino Nicola

© Valentino Nicola © Valentino Nicola © Valentino Nicola © Valentino Nicola + 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Rocca Pietore, Italy
  • Architects: Clinicaurbana
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Valentino Nicola
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: De Longhi, Falegnameria Collazuol, Graphisoft SE, MAXON Computer, RIWEGA, Rizzoli, Rothoblaas, Segheria Traiber

  • Lead Architects

    Matteo Sartori, Valentino Nicola

  • Design Team

    Matteo Sartori, Valentino Nicola

  • Engineering

    Andrea Rigato
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Valentino Nicola
© Valentino Nicola

Text description provided by the architects. A family acquires a tabià and the neighbouring hayloft portion, which is on the verge of collapsing. This portion gets demolished, while its stone basement is consolidated – allowing to reinstate the initial volume in the future.

Save this picture!
© Valentino Nicola
© Valentino Nicola
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Valentino Nicola
© Valentino Nicola

The structurally sound portion remains abandoned. Twenty  years later there is an opportunity for re-building the missing portion.

Save this picture!
© Valentino Nicola
© Valentino Nicola
Save this picture!
Section 02
Section 02
Save this picture!
© Valentino Nicola
© Valentino Nicola

The previously consolidated basement ensures structural independence to the new timber volume. The addition retraces the missing part, thus completing the building complex.

Save this picture!
© Valentino Nicola
© Valentino Nicola

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Clinicaurbana
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Italy
Cite: "Elisa House / Clinicaurbana" 28 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930898/elisa-house-clinicaurbana/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream