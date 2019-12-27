World
Baham / Moraira House / Antonio Altarriba Estudio de Arquitectura

Baham / Moraira House / Antonio Altarriba Estudio de Arquitectura

© Diego Opazo

Houses
Moraira, Spain
  Area: 3347.0 ft2
  Year: 2019
  Photographs: Diego Opazo
  Manufacturers:
    Cuerpos Huecos Estructurales, Metra, Nideker houses, Placo

  Lead Architects

    Antonio Altarriba Comes

  Design Team

    Rosa Lafuente, David López, Jesús Sancho-Tello, Raimon Espasa, Álvaro Méndez, Marta Ramón

  Clients

    Privado

  Collaborators

    Nideker Houses
© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

Text description provided by the architects. Four volumes, three stony and one white slide on the hillside, generating an architectural tour that distributes the different spaces,and is fully integrated into the topography of the plot and its surroundings

© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

The white volume, with greater entity, and two floors, houses the double height access, the Living room, dining room, kitchen-laundry area, on the ground floor, and on the first floor is the main room that is accessed through the double height of the access.

Two of the stone volumes are the secondary rooms that have a bathroom each, and are arranged on different levels following the orography of the land. The third stone volume is the hall.

© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

The set is finished off with a concrete porch that gives shade and communicates the living room with the pool.

© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo
North elevation and section
North elevation and section
© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

In the basement the machine room is located and a large space with direct access to a patio and natural ventilation, this patio unifies the access with the living room with the basement.

The materiality is very basic, the natural masonry field stone, original from the Teulada area, the smooth white mortar, and the concrete for floors and interior cladding.

© Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

