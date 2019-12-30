World
Edificio González Luna / Estudio Macías Peredo

Edificio González Luna / Estudio Macías Peredo

© César Béjar

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Apartments
Guadalajara, Mexico

  • Lead Architects

    Salvador Macías Corona, Magui Peredo Arenas

  • Project Coordinator

    Leonardo Ruiz

  • Project Team

    Cristina Serrano, Elizabeth Fernández, Denisse Sandoval, Carlos Mendiola, Ernesto Rizo

  • Structural Design

    Juan Jesús Aguirre – CEROMOTION

  • Construction

    Oroplan Constructora

  • Desarrollo

    Desarrollos Maji: José Luis Macías Jasso José Luis Macías Jiménez
© César Béjar
© César Béjar

Text description provided by the architects. This apartment building is located in a patrimonial protected area, conformed by modern era style houses from the 50s in Guadalajara. This insertion allows permeability towards the gardens situated in front of the building. This gesture is reproduced by the building’s low interior walls, and permeable fences on its perimeter that hold a gardened base. The encounter of the reticulated strokes, non-parallel to the city’s urban planning, in a time where the goal was to break with this rigor established in the renaissance era, generated these triangular and trapezoidal sites all around the area.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar
Axonometric Scheme
Axonometric Scheme
© César Béjar
© César Béjar

Given this, the building site has two important faces, one towards a smaller and quieter street, and the other towards the main avenue that connects the industrial area to the west side of the city. The main entrance of the building is placed under the façade mentioned first, while the other side is designated for commercial businesses justified by the commotion of the avenue. The complex is placed within the site as an excavated monolith, being an extrusion of the plot’s trapezoidal geometry. 

© César Béjar
© César Béjar

As a stereotomic exercise, it allows the building to have natural ventilation and lighting across all four façades. The solid volume recognizes the immediate neighbors through a subtle and heterogeneous language, permitting the total integration of the building. The hard language of the materials is exploited to generate a double façade. The resulting voids turn into terraces, becoming the protective barrier between the interior space and the exterior bustle and harsh sunlight. 

© César Béjar
© César Béjar
Elevation (from Agustín Yáñez)
Elevation (from Agustín Yáñez)
© César Béjar
© César Béjar

The solution to the monolith is given by distributing the dwelling in four different towers, attended by two independent circulation cores, rejecting conventional hallways. Even though the building takes the entire square footage of the plot, to lighten this large mass, the volume is excavated, looking to provoke a less harsh aspect within the context. The towers are interrupted to permit ventilation and natural lighting for all the units, to create more common areas, and liveable rooftops.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Calle Efraín González Luna 2579, Arcos Vallarta, 44130 Guadalajara, Jal., Mexico

About this office
Estudio Macías Peredo
Office

Products

Wood Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Mexico
Cite: "Edificio González Luna / Estudio Macías Peredo" [Edificio González Luna / Estudio Macías Peredo] 30 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930864/edificio-gonzalez-luna-estudio-macias-peredo/> ISSN 0719-8884

