World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. #house#1.130 / Estudio.Entresitio

#house#1.130 / Estudio.Entresitio

Save this project
#house#1.130 / Estudio.Entresitio

© Roland Halbe © Roland Halbe © Roland Halbe Gif 03 + 28

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Madrid, Spain

  • Lead Architects

    María Hurtado de Mendoza, César Jiménez de Tejada, José María Hurtado de Mendoza, Álvar Ruiz Villanueva

  • Design Team

    Miguel Crespo, Marco Plazzogna, Anne-Dorothée Herbot, Mia Molato

  • Landscaping

  • Structure

    María José Camporro

  • EMP

    Geasyt SA.

  • Construction supervisor

    Guillermo Parilla
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

Text description provided by the architects. Brief notes on a house with no appearance.
This is a single-family house, but quite a large one, something over 5 hundred square meters, site is narrow and long and sloped towards south.

Save this picture!
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

Two different schemes superimposed one on top the other; a longitudinal one, based on spatial forking, and the one underneath, based on a hand fingers like configuration. As a result, it is a fractured mass, ruled by the rhythm of the roof structure.

Save this picture!
1st floor plan
1st floor plan
Save this picture!
Longitudinal section
Longitudinal section

Some other important things are the growth against the slope, entrance through the umbilicus and permeable skins that thicken space boundaries.

Upper level is a daytime pavilion with a metal roof structure that goes all the way through in visual continuity, with long views through a sequence of spaces.

Save this picture!
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

Concrete supporting walls and glass enclosure are the other two vertical elements, blurring the idea of interior and exterior.

Rooms below are burrow like, with nested openings in between them.

Save this picture!
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe
Save this picture!
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

As for the floor plan solution, structure above combs space in a single direction, transversal to movement while below, penetrations fragment the volume bringing light deep inside the built mass. It is a formless project in the sense that is impossible getting any volumetric understanding as spectator, also because of the camouflage of the permeable skin with the concrete, dynamic in perception because of light.

The permeable skin follows the same rhythm in pattern of vertical lines as the concrete surfaces; is not only about the absence of frames, supporting elements are secondary and intentionally hidden and as thin as possible, also for the moveable parts.

Save this picture!
North elevation
North elevation

It is an inhabitable porous enclosure, made by superimposition of multiple layers with different density and permeability and therefore, different degrees of interiority. For this project we have been not only the architects but also the general contractor; this time, not only the art or process of building was in our hands but the act of physical construction.

Save this picture!
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

The house takes account of sustainability criteria in which some high technology is used, always trying to preserve the natural resources without involving high technology investment. 

Save this picture!
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

The architectural design is the main protagonist of the sustainable decisions which highlights: cross ventilation, green roofs to minimize transmission of solar radiation heat in summer, and to collect rainwater that allows watering garden plants. Solar protection through deciduous plant barriers, practicable jalousies, exterior spaces in shade, ventilated air chambers underneath the building, covered by green mass semi buried exterior walls and finally the use of solar collectors.

Save this picture!
© Roland Halbe
© Roland Halbe

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Estudio.Entresitio
Office

Products

Steel Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Spain
Cite: "#house#1.130 / Estudio.Entresitio" [#house#1.130 / Estudio.Entresitio] 26 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930832/number-house-number-30-estudintresitio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream