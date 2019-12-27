Oceánica José Ignacio O'33 Winery / Marcelo Daglio Arquitectos

+ 23

Text description provided by the architects. 3 fundamental pillars of the architectural statement:

Gravity

The natural process of wine. The productive process as one of the main elements for the definition of the chosen architectural concept has led us to recapture gravity as the natural and primal law of the tradition of wine elaboration.

The layout of productions spaces in different levels allows us to transport the wort or wine through natural processes and without using mechanical means, aiming as an end result at the quality of the product.

The Productive Space

This space is the result of the general concept, both of the function as well as the observation and interpretation of the productive process. One of the goals of our project team has been to prioritize the productive space.



Hence, it has been our source of inspiration. Locating the spectator at the center of it, in the manner of a cyclorama, provides the possibility of contemplating the landscape, production and artistic narrative with a 360º vision.

The Architecture

The result is, without a doubt, unique: a truncated cone shape lightened by Corten steel roof tiles, almost as a sculpture. Small inserts and details that the spectator starts discovering as it moves around it reflect an architecture that seeks to provide an end product with a strong character and unrepeatable sense of identity.