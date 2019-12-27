World
Oceánica José Ignacio O'33 Winery / Marcelo Daglio Arquitectos

Oceánica José Ignacio O'33 Winery / Marcelo Daglio Arquitectos

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Winery
José Ignacio, Uruguay
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 7793.0 ft2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Carli Angenscheidt
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Alufran, Asuan, LBDrywall, MTA Ingeniería, Machin Stratta, Trios Lighting, Vaser, Vinifren

  • Engineering

    Carlos Scoseria

  • Landscaping

    Roberto Mullieri

  • Collaborators

    Arq. Rolando Moreira
© Carli Angenscheidt
Text description provided by the architects. 3 fundamental pillars of the architectural statement:
Gravity
The natural process of wine. The productive process as one of the main elements for the definition of the chosen architectural concept has led us to recapture gravity as the natural and primal law of the tradition of wine elaboration.

© Carli Angenscheidt
The layout of productions spaces in different levels allows us to transport the wort or wine through natural processes and without using mechanical means, aiming as an end result at the quality of the product.

Fermentation Plan
The Productive Space
This space is the result of the general concept, both of the function as well as the observation and interpretation of the productive process. One of the goals of our project team has been to prioritize the productive space. 

© Carli Angenscheidt
Hence, it has been our source of inspiration. Locating the spectator at the center of it, in the manner of a cyclorama, provides the possibility of contemplating the landscape, production and artistic narrative with a 360º vision.

Corte 01
The Architecture
The result is, without a doubt, unique: a truncated cone shape lightened by Corten steel roof tiles, almost as a sculpture. Small inserts and details that the spectator starts discovering as it moves around it reflect an architecture that seeks to provide an end product with a strong character and unrepeatable sense of identity.

© Carli Angenscheidt
© Carli Angenscheidt
Project location

Address: José Ignacio, Maldonado, Uruguay

Cite: "Oceánica José Ignacio O'33 Winery / Marcelo Daglio Arquitectos" [Bodega Oceánica José Ignacio O'33 / Marcelo Daglio Arquitectos] 27 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930825/jose-ignacio-o33-ocean-cellar-marcelo-daglio-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

