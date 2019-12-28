Casa BF / Daniel Fromer

+ 24

Houses • Santo André, Brazil Arquitetos: Daniel Fromer

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 460.0 m2

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2011

Photographs Photographs: Evelyn Müller

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Autodesk, Trimble

Lead Architect Daniel Fromer

Engineering Viver Bahia

Landscape José Pedro Oliveira Costa

Lighting Lux Projetos

Text description provided by the architects. A casa projetada por Daniel Fromer destaca-se pela reverência pelo entorno, em meio à vegetação nativa à beira mar. Com um portfólio de projetos que conectam técnicas artesanais muitas vezes pouco conhecidas a soluções racionais e simples, o arquiteto recebeu a encomenda de criar um local para abrigar uma família que chega a sua terceira geração rodeada de amigos. Conjugar momentos em grupo e privacidade era um dos desafios iniciais do projeto, previsto para ocupar uma área de preservação ambiental e desova de tartarugas. Assim, em torno da casa maior, Fromer ergueu

The house designed by Daniel Fromer stands out for its reverence for its surroundings, amidst native vegetation by the beach. With a portfolio of designs that connect often little-known craft techniques to rational and simple solutions, the architect was commissioned to create a place to house a family that reaches its third generation surrounded by friends. Combining group moments and privacy was one of the project's initial challenges, set to occupy an area of environmental preservation and turtle spawning. So around the larger house Fromer erected three independent units and a room for housekeepers and other staff. In the central building, everyone can meet for meals by the big wooden table and the generous ‘varanda’ facing the pool. "There is coexistence, but also privacy for family and guests," explains the architect.três unidades independentes e um cômodo para a estada de caseiros e demais funcionários. Na construção central, todos podem se encontrar para as refeições feitas junto da enorme mesa de madeira e na generosa varanda em frente a piscina. "Tem-se convivência, mas também privacidade para os familiares e convidados", explica o arquiteto.

In addition to respecting the local architecture, the use of wooden shingles favors air circulation while minimizing the need for air conditioning. At the same time it completely blocks the rain from entering. Recaimed wood (peroba and ipê) make up most of the raw material used in the work: the steps and cladding are peroba; the deck, ipe. The few non-reclaimed parts have sustainability certification, such as the sliding door frames, designed by the architect.

The large openings allow the house to remain completely open and closed - and without losing anything of the idyllic landscapes of Bahia beach. For the lighting project, the architect invited Ricardo Heder, who followed the house's proposal to have very little interference in the surroundings.