World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Sea Front Villa / Shinichi Ogawa & Associates

Sea Front Villa / Shinichi Ogawa & Associates

Save this project
Sea Front Villa / Shinichi Ogawa & Associates

© Pirak Anurakyawachon © Pirak Anurakyawachon © Pirak Anurakyawachon © Pirak Anurakyawachon + 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Japan

  • Lead Architects

    Shinichi Ogawa

  • Design Team

    Shinichi Ogawa & Associates

  • Engineering

    IMI Corporation
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Pirak Anurakyawachon
© Pirak Anurakyawachon

Text description provided by the architects. This building is a one-story villa on a site with a great location overlooking the sea. Living, dining, kitchen, private room, bathroom and study planned on the north side where we can see the sea. Each room has a large opening sash that seamlessly connects the terrace, pool, basin and the sea, and sees beautiful sea views. The south side plans to take in the wind while avoiding direct sunlight by planning a courtyard in the living, dining, and kitchen so that direct sunlight does not enter the building directly.

Save this picture!
© Pirak Anurakyawachon
© Pirak Anurakyawachon

Because the site has a road between the site and the sea, it is solved by raising the first floor level 2.5m from the road surface to ensure the sea view from each room and not to see the building from the road. In order to realize a minimal space, only indirect lighting made of furniture was used. In addition, a maximum space was planned by arranging new lighting by the owner.

Save this picture!
1st floor plan
1st floor plan
Save this picture!
© Pirak Anurakyawachon
© Pirak Anurakyawachon
Save this picture!
Section
Section

This is Sea Front Villa where you can enjoy a large panorama in your living space to the maximum with a minimum amount of treatment and a clear space structure.

Save this picture!
© Pirak Anurakyawachon
© Pirak Anurakyawachon

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Shinichi Ogawa & Associates
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Japan
Cite: "Sea Front Villa / Shinichi Ogawa & Associates" 24 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930805/sea-front-villa-shinichi-ogawa-and-associates/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream