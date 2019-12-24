Sea Front Villa / Shinichi Ogawa & Associates

+ 24

Lead Architects Shinichi Ogawa

Design Team Shinichi Ogawa & Associates

Engineering IMI Corporation

Text description provided by the architects. This building is a one-story villa on a site with a great location overlooking the sea. Living, dining, kitchen, private room, bathroom and study planned on the north side where we can see the sea. Each room has a large opening sash that seamlessly connects the terrace, pool, basin and the sea, and sees beautiful sea views. The south side plans to take in the wind while avoiding direct sunlight by planning a courtyard in the living, dining, and kitchen so that direct sunlight does not enter the building directly.

Because the site has a road between the site and the sea, it is solved by raising the first floor level 2.5m from the road surface to ensure the sea view from each room and not to see the building from the road. In order to realize a minimal space, only indirect lighting made of furniture was used. In addition, a maximum space was planned by arranging new lighting by the owner.

This is Sea Front Villa where you can enjoy a large panorama in your living space to the maximum with a minimum amount of treatment and a clear space structure.