  3. The Best Architecture Drawings of 2019

The Best Architecture Drawings of 2019

The Best Architecture Drawings of 2019
Us adtopic 2019 year review banner

BLVD International Pezo Von Ellrichshausen Tatiana Bilbao Nicole Moyo + 77

As 2019 draws to a close, we are continuing our five-year-long tradition of celebrating “The Best Architecture Drawings of the Year.” The 2019 edition sees a carefully-curated collection of architectural drawings with a wide variety of techniques and representations, all orientated towards a common goal of sharing architectural ideas, visions, and designs.

The list has been assembled by our team of curators who have been privileged to have a front-row seat as readers, architects, and designers across the world have shared their finest work with us. As a result, the drawings below have become more than a valuable tool for the dissemination of architectural inspiration and knowledge, but a demonstration of the symbiotic relationship between perceived contrasts: old craft and new technologies, two dimensional and three dimensional, narrative and analytical, fictional and practical.

The 77 drawings have been curated and categorized below for your enjoyment and inspiration. You can also compare this year’s selection with that of previous years by reviewing our best drawings from 2018, 2017, and beyond.

Context

Niall McLaughlin Architects
Powerhouse Company
BLVD International
Rieulf Ramstad Arkitekter
Nord Architects
SO IL
Atelier Lai
Atelier Lai

Architectural Drawings

Safdie Architects
Nicole Moyo
gad
Apostrophy's
OOIIO Arquitectura
Henning Larsen Architects
Waterform Design
Sergio Conde Caldas Arquitetura
Plan Khmaladze Architects
UAL Studio
rearstudio + AHO design studio
José Peña
Diogo Aguiar
Alexis Dornier
Sketches

Tato Architects
Denton Corker Marshall Studio
CEBRA
Espiral
Mario Botta
Boundary Space Design
ATMOROUND
LWK Partners
modus studio
gad
Case Design
Wisto Design
Formzero
Block Architects
Tanghua Architect and Associates
Touton Architectes
Collage

Tatiana Bilbao
(ab)Normal
AMAS Arquitectos
Izaskun Chinchilla Architcts
Jonathan Tuckey Design
Bovenbouw + Barbara Van Der Wee Architects
Conceptual Designs

Ignacio Urquiza, Bernardo Quinzaños, Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica + Rodrigo Valenzuela Jerez + Camilo Moreno
The Cooper Union
Alejandro Soffia
Oppenheim Architecture
VTN Architects
TANAT
Nicole Moyo
Fieldevo Design Studio
ORIA Planing Design
Atelier Pierre Thibault
Pezo Von Ellrichshausen
José Peña
Xinran Ma
Sancho Madrilejos
BOMAN
Sakhi Architects
Diagrams & Axonometric

Coupe!
PMT Partners
Kiyoaki Takeda Architects
Special Space Studio
Wonder Architects
hypersity
Wonder Architects
Chybik Kristof
Fieldevo Design Studio
Lacime Architects
NORD Architects
Sara Palomar Studio
H30
GLA
Perraudin Architects
Fernanda Castro
News Articles
Cite: Fernanda Castro. "The Best Architecture Drawings of 2019" 24 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930787/the-best-architecture-drawings-of-2019/> ISSN 0719-8884

