insideoutside Installation / :mlzd

insideoutside Installation / :mlzd

© Jan Bitter Fotografie © Jan Bitter Fotografie © Jan Bitter Fotografie © Jan Bitter Fotografie + 7

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Gallery, Installation
Berlin, Germany
  • Architects: :mlzd
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 60.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Jan Bitter Fotografie

  • Clients

    Architekturgalerie Berlin

  • Collaborators

    Christoph Schläppi, CH-Bern
© Jan Bitter Fotografie
© Jan Bitter Fotografie

Text description provided by the architects. The public space is under pressure: commercialized for economic interests, abused as a playground of event culture, maneuvered into insignificance by private self-staging. Is its original function as a forum of public life before the end? At the same time, the number of standards, regulations, and requirements that should guarantee safety and functionality is increasing. Are not the creative possibilities by which new architecture can react to the specificity of the location less and less? And if so, how are the buildings affected by these processes?

Floor plan
Floor plan
Section
Section

The installation Inside of :mlzd in the Berliner Architekturgalerie is looking for answers to these questions. Based on a typical motif from the spatial and creative toolbox of the Swiss architectural office, the object sheds the shackles of appropriation, becomes independent, dares to cross the border between the gallery, the transitional space and the public space, exposing itself.

© Jan Bitter Fotografie
© Jan Bitter Fotografie

At first glance, simply a signal sent to the city, invites the installation to engage with space and atmosphere, exposing a playful, surreal, perhaps even absurd potential of architecture and generating its own little reality in which perhaps even the megalomaniacal ephemeral melancholy of Karl Marx-Allee may be perceived in a fresh light.

© Jan Bitter Fotografie
© Jan Bitter Fotografie

Project location

Address: 96, Friedrichshain, Karl-Marx-Allee, 10243 Berlin, Germany

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
