'We Can't Innovate Alone as Manufacturers, We Need to Listen to Researchers' David Briggs, CEO at The Velux Group

On the occasion of the 8th VELUX Daylight Symposium held on October 9 and 10 of 2019 in Paris, we talked with David Briggs, CEO at The Velux Group, to learn about the present and future of the company. We wanted to know how they address innovation and new technologies – especially through the biennial event – to improve quality of life for people who incorporate Velux's products and services into their homes and other spaces in more than 46 countries around the world.

The challenges that we have in terms of buildings and carbon emissions, over the coming 30 years, require the knowledge, the experience, and the ideas of people at all different stages. We can't innovate sufficiently alone as a manufacturer, we need to listen to researchers, who are doing cutting-edge work in terms of how to bring daylight into buildings, the impact of air renewal and so on, so forth. But we need also to work with legislators because the legislation that they bring to the table impacts what people are allowed to do in buildings. [...] By bringing together these people who have these different lenses at which they look at the same problem, we hope to inspire everybody across the board. It's our responsibility as manufacturers.

