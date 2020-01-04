moody XMAS / / WAY Studio

+ 7

Installation • Shanghai, China Interior Designers: WAY Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 48.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: i-Joyer Photography

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: S&M

Design Team: Tao Zheng, Fernie Lai, Alan hung, Xudong Li, Jingyang He

Height: 3.3 m

Lighting Design: J Studio

Contractor: Shanghai He Cheng Contracting Ltd

Client: moody

Supplier: High Density Foam: HAHA Sculpture Team: Yarn: ZZHome

Brand Sponsors: moody, Polaroid, Tim Horton’s

Lighting Sponsor: Philips, S&M

Text description provided by the architects. WAY Studio collaborates with moody once again this Christmas, this time, bringing surrealistic window installation crashing into the facade of Rockbund, Shanghai, enticing passers-by to immerse themselves within.

Gigantic out-of-scale yarn balls materializes from within the storefront windows out towards you, is this dream or reality? Reminiscent of Earth or Space? One ponders as you traverse this pathway.

Rockbund redevelopment is a quiet scenic stroll just off of the main bund area towards the Peninsula Hotel, Shanghai. Lyceum Building, where the window display is located, was built in 1927 and is a mix of Eclecticism and new Classical architecture. With Lyceum Theatre as its original function, its recent renovation is an important anchor in the recent Rockbund redevelopment, hosting MEM Art Space as an extension of Rockbund Art Museum and other various arts and photography events.

We wanted to break through traditional Christmas window displays where products are displayed each brand on their own, one-sided towards viewers. Instead, we treated the space behind these three windows as one, even beyond the frames of the materialistic reality, creating these floating balls of yarns, hollowed out to host each brand’s Christmas products, while others seem to break right out-of-the-box into the everyday street.

In collaboration with moody, displayed center, and their “sensational” XMAS box, which presents for all five senses, is world-renowned vintage photography brand, Polaroid, with their latest onestep+, as well as local Canadian coffee brand, Tim Horton’s.

WAY Studio wishes everyone out there happiness in the up coming holidays and festivities!