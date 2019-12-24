Kotakrat Pavilion / PARISAULI ARSITEK STUDIO

+ 33

Lead Architects Ario Wirastomo, Ditta Astrini Wijayanti

Design Team Karina Citra Ninta Bangun, Sukma Harwanti, Muchammad Sjahroni, Marselinus David R

Text description provided by the architects. Space of kindness is never created because it was born and laid on every person. The ideas about creating a space of kindness started with a simple mind, about how every person can come together and share their positive energy. Diversity is not an obstacle for each person to come inside this space. However, this space needs energy from the diversity of becoming one and sharing their positive energy. After all, this project’s goals are to bring the space of kindness inside the social environment, through the architectural form.

KotaKrat is a "ruang kebaikan" (space of kindness) that starts with the diversity of people's needs, behavior, and habits. The existence of this space of kindness adapts to the context, location, and needs of its user community. Space of kindness may appear as a stall, prayer room, emergency posts, shelter, bus stop, and others. This space was created to represent those ideas. Created by crates that are easily found in everyday life but not everyday needs. This crate is easily arranged into space.

Those modular forms from a crate which is creating a lot of form and function. And then just need some arrangement to make those functioned as an architectural element. The crates could be arranged into roof, partition, and wall. Simply by adding some screws to make those crates rigid. Taking advantage of plastic crates, that is not environmentally friendly, this material has a durable against the nature force. In the other side, we're hoping for people around the world to make some movement for reusing waste.

This idea of Kotakrat that representing the space of kindness was started in Indonesia, which has a high diversity. Started by choosing the right user was one fundamental step to make a space of kindness sustain and formed in the middle of society. The first form of the Kotakrat is a small mosque according to the needs on-site. The first goal is to make this system could sustain in some society by taking advantage of their needs. Because of its function as a prayer room, we made an additional roof by adding some columns and frames.

A small mosque that appears in public space could provide a lot of Moslems need. Such as praying 5 times a day on wherever they are, which can be used all the time and is used by many people. This was one effort to make the space of kindness sustain in society. Hopefully, by the time, this Kotakrat system could be accepted and being applicable by society itself.