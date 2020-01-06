World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Kindergarten
  4. China
  5. CIFI Donut Kindergart / THDL

CIFI Donut Kindergart / THDL

Save this project
CIFI Donut Kindergart / THDL

Birdview. Image © Songkai Liu Ramp Garden Birdview. Image © Nanxi Photography Flying Corridor Slide. Image Courtesy of THDL Garden. Image © Nanxi Photography + 34

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Kindergarten
Hefei, China
  • Lead Architects: Xin Ji
  • Design Team: Xin Ji, Jiaqi Ge, Zhiwen Chen, Huazhou Ye, Huahai Huang
  • Client: CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd
  • Landscape Design: S.P.I Landscape Group
  • Interior Design: Enjoy Design
  • Façade Consultancy: Sinci Façade Engineering Consultancy
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Birdview. Image © Songkai Liu
Birdview. Image © Songkai Liu

Text description provided by the architects. The site was located right beside the junction of Feicui Rd and Qingnian Rd. Considering the major highway and local bureau of ecological environment nearby, the design applied enclosing spatial arrangement in order to get rid of any negative influences from these site conditions. 

Save this picture!
Ramp Garden Birdview. Image © Nanxi Photography
Ramp Garden Birdview. Image © Nanxi Photography
Save this picture!
Main Entrance. Image © Songkai Liu
Main Entrance. Image © Songkai Liu

To ensure necessary sunlight hours required for children’s activity, the three-floor high volume in the north was designated as the main education space for 12 classes. Then it was stepping downwards and sheltering other function rooms on the both sides. The overall form was united through two individual ramps that joined roof terraces of different heights, which created a continuous open space. As a result, in addition to enjoying corresponding outdoor playgrounds, children of each floor would be capable of communicating with more friends when they approached the upper or the lower level unintendedly. Within the building, all the rooms had been arranged on the same side of the corridor to maximize the efficiency of natural light and ventilation.

Save this picture!
Outer Al Panels. Image Courtesy of THDL
Outer Al Panels. Image Courtesy of THDL

As white aluminum panels flew and twisted on the surface, the expression of the façade was quite fluid and rhythmic. The sub-panels beneath with timber texture heat-transfer-printed further flattered the building with a hint of warmness and delicacy. All the double-curved panels had been processed with sufficient digital optimization to achieve a good balance between modular production and architectural performance. The cloudy glass for handrail drew a border that was both secure and poetic for the continuous roof. 

Save this picture!
Flying Corridor Slide. Image Courtesy of THDL
Flying Corridor Slide. Image Courtesy of THDL
Save this picture!
Slide Flying Corridor Topview. Image © Songkai Liu
Slide Flying Corridor Topview. Image © Songkai Liu

To further amplify the pleasure, architecture had collaborated with landscape thoroughly and three-dimensionally, which made the whole kindergarten turn into a fascinating wonderland for children. The reversed beam at the entrance on the ground floor allowed a low yet open space to span 16 metres. Above the double height multi-media room, roof structure descended on purpose of the roof sunken garden. The slide and flying corridor in the centre of the courtyard defined by architecture’s volume not only provoked the climax of the overall outdoor activity but also connected the roof space and garden on the ground floor seamlessly. Consequentially, the circulation loop was smoother and spatial experience was more of diversity. For example, children could climb up the courtyard’s flying corridor to the 1st floor to say hi to the friends on the ground floor through the floor opening and then use slide to come back. Or they could run across the ramp garden to the 2nd floor and then go to the 1st floor with another slide etc.

Save this picture!
Exploded
Exploded

The overall volume of the kindergarten was restrained to save some space for the entrance where parents would have enough time and space to wait and say goodbye. It would relieve the pressure on traffic during peak periods in the future.

Save this picture!
Entrance. Image © Nanxi Photography
Entrance. Image © Nanxi Photography

The interior design was dominated by mild candy colors and circular arcs. With its warmer and securer atmosphere, the delicate yet bold outcome would cater to all the lovely imaginations of a child about the world.

Save this picture!
Rest Area. Image © Jian Feng
Rest Area. Image © Jian Feng
Save this picture!
Entrance Hall. Image © Jian Feng
Entrance Hall. Image © Jian Feng

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Junction of Feicui Rd. and Qingnian Rd, Hefei, Anhui, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
THDL
Office

Products

Glass Steel Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Kindergarten China
Cite: "CIFI Donut Kindergart / THDL" 06 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930749/cifi-donut-kindergart-thdl/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Flying Corridor. Image © Songkai Liu

旭辉甜甜圈幼儿园 / 天华建筑创作工作室

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream