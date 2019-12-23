World's Tallest Modular Hotel to be Developed in the United States

DMDmodular is manufacturing modules for the world's tallest modular hotel, in the Big Apple. The modular elements of the 26-story AC Marriott New York NoMad, designed by Danny Forster & Architecture, are produced in Skawina, Poland and shipped to the United States.

The modular construction industry is booming all around the world, doubling in size, over the last five years. The $8 billion industry, according to McKinsey experts, “could deliver annual cost savings of $22bn as it produces up to 80 percent less waste than traditional construction”. Developed mainly because of soaring land and property prices, modular construction has reached the hotel sector. In fact, in this field, modular buildings ensure that the quality of the building will meet the specific standards set by investors, saving time and money as well as maintaining control over the traditional fit-out process.

Modular construction opens the way for quicker development processes and this primarily the reason why the market is booming. Recent modular projects have already established a solid track record of accelerating project timelines by 50 percent. So, if you own rental apartments, hotels, restaurants or student accommodation, the sooner you are in business, the sooner your property is earning. If you are utilizing modular construction in your project, you may well capture market demand ahead of your competitors. -- Ewelina Woźniak-Szapkiewicz, CEO of DMDmodular.

DMDmodular, located in Poland, one of the leaders in the modular construction segment, is creating the modules for the world's tallest modular hotel, just a couple of miles from the previous title holder, the CitizenM Bowery New York hotel, constructed using 210 modular units. Located at 842 Sixth Avenue, the 26-story AC Marriott New York NoMad, currently in construction, was designed by Danny Forster & Architecture. Actually, every module is meticulously built in Skawina, Poland focusing on the smallest of details, to reach certain standards, and high quality at a cost-effective rate. Working on hotel, dispersed hospitality, residential and student housing projects in the US, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands and Poland, the company’s manufacturing capacity is up to 1,000 modules per year.

Our goal is to be a disruptor in the market. By working on the AC Marriott New York NoMad project, we have established our presence on the US market. We want to specialize in particular types of projects, to provide our clients with efficient, top quality products. We know hotels and student housing are going to be a rapidly expanding market in the US and the UK. Such projects require high-quality standards, shorter delivery times, flexibility and innovation.-- Ewelina Woźniak-Szapkiewicz, CEO of DMDmodular.

News via Linkleaders.