Architectural Works that Were Declared World Heritage Sites in the Last Decade

World Heritage Site is the title given to specific places on the globe (landscapes, cultural routes, cities, or architectural structures) by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization, or UNESCO, as a way to recognize their natural or cultural relevance and to encourage their preservation. Up to 2019, 1121 places in over 167 countries have been declared World Heritage Sites, of which 869 are cultural, 213 natural and 39 are mixed category.

In this article, we've compiled a list of architectural works (buildings and complexes) that were added to the list of World Heritage Sites during this decade (2010-2020), including everything from homes, palaces, factories, and other industrial buildings to cathedrals, museums, universities, opera houses, mosques, and residential complexes:

Factories and industrial buildings

Fagus Factory in Alfeld (Germany)



Save this picture! Fagus Factory in Alfeld (Germany). Image © Carsten Janssen [Wikimedia] Bajo Licencia CC BY-SA 2.0 DE

Van Nelle Factory (Netherlands)

Save this picture! Van Nelle Factory (Netherlands). Image © F.Eveleens [Wikimedia] Bajo Licencia CC BY 3.0

Traditional Pearling Industry (Bahrain)



Save this picture! Traditional Pearling Industry (Bahrain). Image © Francisco Anzola [Flickr] Bajo Licencia CC BY 2.0

Ivrea, Industrial City of the 20th Century (Italy)

Save this picture! 20th Century Industrial Center in Ivrea (Italy). Image © Laurom [Wikimedia] Bajo Licencia CC BY 3.0

Tomioka Silk Mill (Japan)

Save this picture! Tomioka Silk Mill (Japan). Image © xiquinhosilva [Flickr] Bajo Licencia CC BY 2.0

Ensembles



Decorated Farm Houses of Hälsingland (Sweden)

Save this picture! Farmhouses of Hälsingland (Sweden). Image © L.G.foto [Wikimedia] Bajo Licencia CC BY-SA 4.0

Pampulha Modern Ensemble (Brazil)

Save this picture! House of Dance- Pampulha Modern Ensemble (Brazil) . Image © Hugo Martins [Flickr] Bajo Licencia CC BY-NC 2.0

Sheikh Safi al-din Khānegāh and Shrine Ensemble in Ardabil (Iran)

Save this picture! Sheikh Safi al-din Khānegāh and Shrine Ensemble in Ardabil (Iran). Image © Shayan imani [Wikimedia] Bajo Licencia CC BY-SA 4.0

Bolgar Historical and Archaeological Complex (Russia)

Save this picture! Bolgar Historical and Archaeological Complex (Russia). Image © Alexxx Malev [Flickr] Bajo Licencia CC BY-SA 2.0

Wooden Tserkvas of the Carpathian Region (Poland and Ukraine)

Save this picture! Wooden Tserkvas of the Carpathian Region (Poland and Ukraine). Image © Ed89 [Wikimedia] Bajo Licencia CC BY-SA 3.0

Medici Villas and Gardens in Tuscany (Italy)

Save this picture! Medici Villas in Tuscany (Italy). Image © sailko [Wikimedia] Bajo Licencia CC BY-SA 3.0

Palaces

Historic Center of Sheki with the Khan's Palace (Azerbaijan)

Save this picture! Palacio del Kan de Bajchisarái (Azerbaijan). Image © Chapultepec [Wikimedia] Bajo Dominio Público

Royal Building of Mafra (Portugal)

Save this picture! National Palace of Mafra (Portugal) . Image © Alvesgaspar [Wikimedia] Bajo Licencia CC BY-SA 3.0

Golestan Palace (Iran)

Save this picture! Golestan Palace (Iran). Image © Diego Delso [Wikimedia] Bajo Licencia CC BY-SA 4.0

Religious Architecture

Assumption Cathedral and Monastery of the town-island of Sviyazhsk (Russia)

Save this picture! Assumption Cathedral and Monastery of the town-island of Sviyazhsk (Russia) (Russia). Image © Шелковников Евгений Анатольевич [Wikimedia] Bajo Licencia CC BY-SA 4.0

León Cathedral (Spain)

Save this picture! León Cathedral (Spain). Image © Nacho Traseira [Wikimedia] Bajo Licencia CC BY-SA 4.0

Cathedrals of Cefalú y Monreale (Italy)

Save this picture! Cathedrals of Cefalú and Monreale (Italy). Image © Berthold Werner [Wikimedia] Bajo Licencia CC BY-SA 3.0

Naumberg Cathedral (Germany)

Save this picture! Naumburg Cathedral (Germany). Image © Wolfgang Pehlemann [Wikimedia] Bajo Licencia CC BY-SA 3.0 DE

Friday Mosque of Isfahan (Iran)



Save this picture! Friday Mosque of Isfahan (Iran). Image © Diego Delso [Wikimedia] Bajo Licencia CC BY-SA 3.0

Selimiye Mosque and Social Complex (Turkey)

Save this picture! Selimiye Mosque and Social Complex (Turkey). Image © Dosseman [Wikimedia] Bajo Licencia CC BY-SA 4.0

Churches of Pskov School of Architecture (Russia)

Save this picture! Churches of the School of Architecture in Peskov (Russia). Image © Ludvig14 [Wikimedia] Bajo Licencia CC BY-SA 3.0

Church of the Nativity (Palestine)

Save this picture! Church of the Nativity (Palestine). Image © Neil Ward [Wikimedia] Bajo Licencia CC BY 2.0

Carolingian Westwerk and Civitas Corvey (Germany)

Save this picture! Carolingian Westwerk and Civitas Corvey (Germany). Image © Bodo Kubrak [Wikimedia] Bajo Licencia CC0 1.0

Sanctuary of Bom Jesus do Monte in Braga (Portugal)

Save this picture! Sanctuary of Bom Jesus do Monte in Braga (Portugal) (Portugal). Image © CucombreLibre [Wikimedia] Bajo Licencia CC BY 2.0

Other Works

Chilehaus Building (Germany)

Save this picture! Chilehaus Building (Germany). Image © Esther Westerveld [Wikimedia] Bajo Licencia CC BY 2.0

University of Coimbra – Alta and Sofia (Portugal)

Save this picture! University of Coimbra – Alta y Sofía (Portugal) . Image © Diego Delso [Wikimedia] Bajo Licencia CC BY-SA 3.0

The Residence of Bukovinian and Dalmatian Metropolitans (Ukraine)

Save this picture! The Residence of Bukovinian and Dalmatian Metropolitans (Ukraine). Image © Сергій Криниця (Haidamac) [Wikimedia] Bajo Licencia CC BY-SA 3.0

Margravial Opera House Bayreuth (Germany)

Save this picture! Margravial Opera House Bayreuth (Germany). Image © Andreas Praefcke [Wikimedia] Bajo Licencia CC BY 3.0

General Productions

Frank Lloyd Wright: Architectural Works from the 20th Century

In 2019, 8 buildings by renowned American architect Frank Lloyd Wright were added to UNESCO's list of World Heritage Sites under the name "The 20th Century Architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright." This recognition is just one way of emphasizing Wright's role in the development of modern architecture throughout the world.

Save this picture! Solomon R Guggenheim Museum, Frank Lloyd Wright . Image © David Heald

Le Corbusier: Architectural Works

In 2016, 17 of Le Corbusier's works in over 7 countries were added to UNESCO's list of World Heritage Sites, promoting their protection and conservation by highlighting their cultural value.