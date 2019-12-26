Online Masterclass: Design and Creativity. The Power to Shift Cultures

IE School of Architecture and Design and ArchDaily would like to invite you to join this outstanding online masterclass by Rob Brown, currently Global CMO at BBVA and the company's head of the Global Design Team, where he will address how design, space, and culture are pivotal in transforming companies and delivering great products.

Using real-world examples from his unique professional experience at BBVA, Barclays and a FinTech start-up, he will explain dynamic design trends and the important ingredients for success. With an understanding that collaboration across departments such as design, marketing, and behavioral economics can unleash new ideas and even take a company towards its sustainability agenda.

Rob will share insights on agile methods of working, the impact of space on both clients and employees, and on creating a seamless relationship between the physical and digital realms.

ABOUT THE SPEAKER

Rob Brown is currently BBVA’s Global CMO responsible for Digital Sales and Marketing, Design, Behavioral Economics and Responsible Business. Rob was initially brought on board in September 2016 to lead the Global Design Team, a team of 240 highly skilled designers in 11 countries.