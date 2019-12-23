World
  5. The Gates / Bloc Architects

The Gates / Bloc Architects

The Gates / Bloc Architects

© Chris Allan

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Offices, Sustainability
Dolphin Coast, South Africa
  • Architects: Bloc Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1200.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Chris Allan
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Autodesk, Geberit, Meir

  • Lead Architects

    Bloc Architects

  • Contractor

    North Global Group

  • Engineering

    Escongweni BPH Engineers

  • Landscape

    Uys & White Landscape Architects

  • Consultants

    Kaljon, Ogilvie Engineering, Mvelo Air
© Chris Allan
© Chris Allan

Text description provided by the architects. Offering a lifestyle that is rich in nature and embraces the true meaning of community, Elaleni Coastal Forest Estate is set to inspire sustainable living in the last indigenous coastal forests on the North Coast.

© Chris Allan
© Chris Allan
© Chris Allan

The approach to “The Gates”, is by means of an entrance causeway over an elegantly layered water feature, further emphasising the transition from the busy, fast paced outside world, to the tranquil, protected lush forest within.

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Section 01
Section 01

Every aspect of The Gates incorporates natural or raw elements where possible, encouraging engagement with its forest context. Embracing an over-riding environmental conscience, the design utilises natural locally sourced material pallet of stone, timber, concrete and glass.

© Chris Allan
© Chris Allan

Carefully placed at a natural entryway to the forest estate, a simple form is arranged along the building’s axis. Using natural stone spine walls to support the vast cantilevered off shutter concrete green roof, this natural entrance portal and gateway to the estate is emphasized with natural indigenous greenery taking precedence over the architecture.

© Chris Allan
© Chris Allan

The indigenous naturally planted berms and roof plane set up the internal spaces along the building’s axis. “The Gates” building program consists of: Access Kiosks, Security control room, lettable offices, shared workspaces, home owners association offices and “The Hide” coffee shop and social pause area.

© Chris Allan
© Chris Allan

Elaleni residents and local community members are encouraged to engage with the features on offer, with many local design professionals relocating their offices to “The Gates”.

© Chris Allan
© Chris Allan

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Ballito, South Africa

Bloc Architects
Stone Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Sustainability South Africa
Cite: "The Gates / Bloc Architects" 23 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930666/the-gates-bloc-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

