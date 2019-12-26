World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Taiwan (ROC)
  5. House of Platforms / YD Architects

House of Platforms / YD Architects

Save this project
House of Platforms / YD Architects

© Studio Millspace © Studio Millspace © Studio Millspace © Studio Millspace + 17

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Houses
Taiwan (ROC)
  • Architects: YD Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 300.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Studio Millspace
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: MML, 淀钢国际股份有限公司, 铃鹿化工

  • Lead Architect

    Chun Yen Chen
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Studio Millspace
© Studio Millspace

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located on a gentle slope with a good view and can overlook the mountains and plains in the distance. There is an existing house on the site, which only meets the functions of daily living. It is relatively crowded. The owner hopes to have an extra addition to make the living space more abundant.

Save this picture!
© Studio Millspace
© Studio Millspace
Save this picture!
© Studio Millspace
© Studio Millspace

We use layers of various platforms to connect with the original house and respond to the characteristics of the slope. In such layers of space, we conceived a large, horizontally extending cantilevered roof, floating like a white cloud on the hillside landscape. A wide floor-to-ceiling window is set under the roof platform, so that the living room and dining room have unobstructed views. Another layer of platform extends out from the front of the living room, and is matched with an infinity pool to form a layered landscape together. There will be various spatial perceptions at different height platforms.

Save this picture!
© Studio Millspace
© Studio Millspace
Save this picture!
© Studio Millspace
© Studio Millspace

The interior space is concise and open, but emphasizes the scale of the horizontal space, with several stone walls extending from the inside to the outside, blurring the boundary between both sides, and the inside and outside space will have dialogue and extend to each other.

Save this picture!
© Studio Millspace
© Studio Millspace
Save this picture!
© Studio Millspace
© Studio Millspace

These platforms are connected to the building like a sloping field; as well as extensions from the building, incorporating outdoor landscapes. We hope that in a limited space, it echoes the characteristics of the terrain and creates the charm of the tour in the landscape.

Save this picture!
© Studio Millspace
© Studio Millspace
Save this picture!
© Studio Millspace
© Studio Millspace

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
YD Architects
Office

Products

Glass Steel Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Taiwan (ROC)
Cite: "House of Platforms / YD Architects" 26 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930641/house-of-platforms-yd-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Studio Millspace

平台之家 / 原典建筑师事务所

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream