Gaya House / Candida Tabet Arquitetura

Gaya House / Candida Tabet Arquitetura

Houses
Atibaia, Brazil

    Candida Tabet Arquitetura

    Scalla Engenharia

    Pessoa & Zamaro

    Benedicts

    Orbital Estruturas de Madeira

    Pessoa & Zamaro
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Gaya proposes a fusion between the architecture, its interior and surroundings. The project explores the interaction between the house’s white sophisticated irregular volumes and the site´s impressive and special vegetation. The complex and detailed design suggested proposes a unique, discrete and minimalist house. To do so, our main strategy was to deconstruct the idea of a traditional plain roof by adding purposeful folds and calculated cuts.

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

The combinations of various pitched roofs shape the different environments of the house and give rhythm to the design. This solution introduces our exclusive and effective architectural style while satisfying all needs and requests expressed by the clients. This project serves as a home for a middle-aged couple who chose to seek refuge from São Paulo´s chaotic metropolitan lifestyle in the countryside. The house is projected to intimately entertain friends and family while preserving the couple´s privacy. This was achieved by constructing two different wings – one for the hosts and the other for guests. 

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente
Planta
Planta
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

To support and encourage social interactions, these are connected by a shared common axis. This segment combines internal and external areas, and includes an open kitchen, barbecue space, extensive dining tables and pool. The Casa Gaya final project is comprised of 460m2 indoors, 260m2 outdoors and a pool with its patio. On the inside, it includes a complete master suite, three guest suites, dining and living rooms, washroom, kitchen, pantry and laundry room. The complex is located in the vicinity of Atibaia, 80km from São Paulo.

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente
Cortes
Cortes
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

Candida Tabet Arquitetura
