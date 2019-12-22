World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. Russia
  5. Mosbrew Brewing Company / FORM Bureau

Mosbrew Brewing Company / FORM Bureau

Save this project
Mosbrew Brewing Company / FORM Bureau

© Ilya Ivanov © Ilya Ivanov © Ilya Ivanov © Ilya Ivanov + 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Restaurants & Bars
Mytishchi, Russia
  • Architects: FORM Bureau
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 710.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Ilya Ivanov
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Autodesk, COB Lumileds, Cosmorelax, Ikea, SATINICE, Trimble

  • Lead Architects

    Vera Odyn, Olga Treivas, Elena Kornilova, Polina Nenasheva

  • Design Team

    Fedor Katcuba

  • Clients

    Mosbrew
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

Text description provided by the architects. Moscow Brewing Company has launched a new brand space that includes a tasting room, company store and lounge zone, located on the vast brewery grounds.

Save this picture!
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov
Save this picture!
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov
Save this picture!
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

The space was previously used for the project «Brewhouse», that provided young street artists with a platform for displaying their work. As part of the new project, fragments of the artworks have been preserved on the walls. They have an influence on zoning scenarios and the design of individual elements. The entrance area is characterized by bold formal compositions that draw on the symbolism and aesthetics of the company. Custom designed elements echo industrial machinery; a steel tasting ‘tank’ bar stand, massive pipe–shaped lamps and benches that resemble huge wire spools.

Save this picture!
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov
Save this picture!
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

The choice of materials is influenced by distillery rooms: concrete floors, industrial lighting and large metal elements. The brand space complements a new kind of factory; before reaching the heart of the plant, the visitor is able to experience the spirit and openness of today’s brewing industry.

Save this picture!
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Mytishchi, Russia

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
FORM Bureau
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Russia
Cite: "Mosbrew Brewing Company / FORM Bureau" 22 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930603/mosbrew-brewing-company-form-bureau/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream