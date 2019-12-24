World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. United Kingdom
  5. The Bower Office Building / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

The Bower Office Building / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Save this project
The Bower Office Building / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

© Timothy Soar © Timothy Soar © Rob Parrish © Timothy Soar + 27

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Bank, Sustainability
London , United Kingdom

  • Architect

    Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

  • Client

    Helical

  • Structural engineer

    Waterman Group

  • M&E consultant

    Sweco

  • Facade engineer

    Arup

  • QS

    Arcadis

  • Accessibility & equality consultant

    David Bonnet Associates

  • Lighting consultant

    Lighting Design International

  • Landscape consultant

    Townshend

  • Acoustic consultant

    Sandy Brown

  • Project manager

    GVA Second London Wall

  • CDM coordinator

    Orsa

  • Approved building inspector

    HCD Group

  • Main contractor

    SISK / Skanska
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Timothy Soar
© Timothy Soar

Text description provided by the architects. The Bower is the reinvention of a collection of 1960s buildings originally built for British Telecom when the world of work was very different from today. A windswept and overlooked site has been re-engaged with the city, with a new pedestrian street linking the Old Street boulevard with the more delicate backstreets of Moorfields.

Save this picture!
© Timothy Soar
© Timothy Soar
Save this picture!
© Timothy Soar
© Timothy Soar

A contemporary mix of retail, restaurants, studios and larger floorplate offices are housed within the re-worked Tower, the Warehouse to the rear (where BT printed their bills), and a collection of smaller Studio buildings which line the site and frame the new mews. The regeneration of the public realm creates new external spaces and routes linking north to south.

Save this picture!
Proposed ground floor plan
Proposed ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Proposed section
Proposed section

The tallest building is stripped back, extended outwards and upwards, and given a new facade. A language of Miesian profiles in a metallic grey-brown defines the architectural character of the Tower, with patterned glass spandrels to control heat gain. Side extensions to the Tower provide double-height spaces and characterful office floors. The original sculptural pre-cast concrete panels to the Warehouse have been restored, the bricks are cleaned, and new windows complement the existing facade. The new Studio buildings extend this language of brick and profiled glazing frames, as well as helping to activate the public realm.

Save this picture!
© Timothy Soar
© Timothy Soar

On the ground floor, a new route from Old Street is cut through the base of the slab block, introducing permeability and making the visual connection to a new courtyard and the street route. The project extends AHMM’s involvement in the overall regeneration of the Old Street area and connects into a wider network of buildings, routes, yards, and places.

Save this picture!
© Timothy Soar
© Timothy Soar
Save this picture!
© Rob Parrish
© Rob Parrish

Save this picture!
© Timothy Soar
© Timothy Soar

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: London, United Kingdom

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
Office

Products

Glass Steel Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture Offices Institutional buildings Bank Sustainability United Kingdom
Cite: "The Bower Office Building / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris" 24 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930594/the-bower-office-building-allford-hall-monaghan-morris/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream