Flatiron Office Building / Works Partnership Architecture

Lead Architects Carrie Strickland, FAIA

Design Team Carrie Strickland, Ian Roll, Judson Moore, Dave Mojica, Cait Sylvain, Ali Gens

Clients Brandon Brown

Engineering DCI Engineers

Landscape ESA

General Contractor Abbott Construction

Text description provided by the architects. Flatiron PDX is a post tension podium and timber framed mixed use building sited at the edge of a sloping triangular site in Northeast Portland. At grade, a commercial retail space will front N. Cook St while the upper five floors will contain approximately 20,000sf of creative work space. The site is located on a sloping hillside, marking a directional shift in the city grid and creates a dramatic approach providing an opportunity for dynamic moments at the building corners in addition to the three primary facades.

Save this picture! Ground floor plan - Lobby entry

The facades act as a continuous skin perforated by a rigid grid of over-sized windows which dissipate to the northern face. As the skin wraps the corners of the site it breaks to reveal a stack of interlaced fully glazed open rooms. The exposure at these points creates a visual dialogue between the exterior and interior by allowing the cross laminated timber decking to be fully expressed and visible from the street.

Cross laminated timber decking was chosen for its ability to simplify the corner geometries structural requirements. Because CLT is multi-directional in strength, it has the unique ability to support the double cantilever projections without beams. Flatiron PDX showcases the design opportunities of CLT and timber framed buildings on a dynamic site in Northeast Portland.