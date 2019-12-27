What are the Most Effective Tools Architects Need to Achieve Their Goals?

Designing well, creating beautiful buildings as well as boosting revenue and making your firm profitable rank highly among the goals of architects around the world today. What are the most effective tools architects need to achieve those goals? At a recent Technology and Architecture panel, successful architects discussed answers to that very question. When you watch this panel discussion, recorded live at the prestigious Pritzker Military Museum and Library, you will hear inspiring approaches to design, coordination and project management - rooted in BIM and enabled by the design flexibility found in ARCHICAD.

Representatives from three firms, Aidea Inc., Manasc Isaac and Pappageorge Haymes Partners, candidly explore the way they’ve enhanced collaboration and efficiency and streamlined a path to success. Hear from Jojo Tolentino, founder of Aidea Incorporated, the 46th largest architectural firm in the world, who says his team capitalizes on the power of BIM to automate their processes.

Six Months of Work in Two Days

With the AEC industry moving at the fastest pace it has held in the past four decades - and the complexity of the work continuing to increase - applying technology to more fully integrate and collaborate as well as automate can be a game-changer. ARCHICAD is fast, it is efficient, and it works with VR seamlessly. Garth Crump, principal of Manasc Isaac, a firm based in Edmonton, Canada currently leading at the forefront of green and sustainable design has noted how consistently pleased his clients are with the software.

Designing in the Room

Architects tend to talk with their hands, ARCHICAD lets you talk on screen. Imagine the impact of reacting to a client’s ideas in 3D as they happen. Spin objects around, reposition chairs, change sides of buildings all within the program so that when the meeting is over, the client understands the vision because you were able to co-create it.

Ron Weber, an associate at Pappageorge Haymes Partners in Chicago - who has spearheaded efforts there to develop strong BIM-centric teams - speaks passionately about how these digital tools benefit his team.

Design with a Sense of Freedom

Technology doesn’t serve you if it hampers your design intent or stifles your creativity. Discover what it feels like to design with a software that is, as one panelist put it, “an extension of my mind”. Add the powerful tool that is ARCHICAD to your process and the resulting smoother, more efficient workflow will benefit you and your clients.

The inspiring stories that emerge from the intersection of architecture and technology come from the experiences of architects in world-renowned firms. Technology can help launch your firm on a path toward success. The time is now for you to be inspired by their stories of change, how they boldly adopt innovative technology and harness all the power of BIM.

ARCHICAD opens projects up to unlimited possibilities. It helps you benefit from ground-breaking techniques. When you use the BIM software, efficiency, automation, industry leading 3D modeling photo-realism and VR experiences are at your fingertips.

Be inspired by the revolutionary firms who embrace the fascinating things that come from having the right combination of technology and innovation.