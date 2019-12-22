World
House in Amagansett / 1100 Architect

House in Amagansett / 1100 Architect

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Amagansett, United States

  • Lead Architects

    Juergen Riehm, FAIA; Jean-Cedric de Foy, AIA

  • Design Team

    Nayoung Kim, Chloe Rice

  • Engineering

    Silman Associates

  • Consultants

    Saskas Surveying, Arthur Trifari Builders, Loebs + Gordon Poolcraft
© Nikolas Koenig / OTTO
Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in the grassy dunes of Amagansett, on the eastern end of Long Island, this house, designed by 1100 Architect, provides a quiet retreat away from the city—a place to cook, entertain, read, work, and swim.

© Nikolas Koenig / OTTO
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Nikolas Koenig / OTTO
The design preserves an existing cottage, built in 1973, reconfiguring the existing three-bedroom, three-bathroom house to allow for a more contemporary layout and introducing a discreet addition. The architects restored the significant design elements of the original home, including the siding, wraparound fence, deck, and skylights.

© Nikolas Koenig / OTTO
A new layout creates an open floor plan, clearing a sightline through the house and into the surrounding dunes, while the addition of a new pool and pool deck allows for outdoor recreation.

© Nikolas Koenig / OTTO
The renovation also improves the building’s energy performance by enhancing the home’s natural lighting and ventilation.

© Nikolas Koenig / OTTO
1100 Architect
Cite: "House in Amagansett / 1100 Architect" 22 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930582/house-in-amagansett-1100-architect/> ISSN 0719-8884

