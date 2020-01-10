World
White Bird Café & Diner / dongqi Architects

White Bird Café & Diner / dongqi Architects

© Raitt Liu

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Coffee Shop, Interior Design
Shanghai, China
  • Interior Designers: dongqi Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 60.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Raitt Liu
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Opendesk
  • Lead Architect: Nan Jiang
  • Design Team: Nan Jiang, Yiting Ma, Leyan Wang
  • Structural Design: dongqi Architects
  • Client: White Bird Café & Diner
© Raitt Liu
© Raitt Liu

Text description provided by the architects. White Bird Café & Diner has opened their new shop in Shanghai Designed by dongqi Architects. Black coated steel panels, exposed aggregate and birch plywood are used in the design. The walls facing the entrance are birch plywood walls. The plywood panels , edge facing outside with a 45° angle, are arrayed one by one to form the whole wall. The plywood panels of back wall are cut with the shape of a hook, which can be used to place the menu panels or to hang on the clothes. The panels are left void every other on certain part of the wall to invite lights from kitchen.

© Raitt Liu
© Raitt Liu
© Raitt Liu
© Raitt Liu

A rectangular hole are left on the front side of the bar counter in order to reveal the pump of the coffee machine. The pour-over coffee bar are placed at the wide side of the long table. Both the table top and the side facing the entrance are made of birch plywood, while the other two sides are made of black coated steel panels. The steel panels stretch out 175mm on two sides of the table top.

© Raitt Liu
© Raitt Liu
analysis diagram
analysis diagram
© Raitt Liu
© Raitt Liu

A steel “wing”, being supported by the concrete column in the middle and the steel tube at the corner, are designed to serve more customers.

© Raitt Liu
© Raitt Liu
© Raitt Liu
© Raitt Liu

The walls perpendicular to the entrance are made of coated steel or exposed aggregates concrete. Steel panels help to close the edges of plywood walls while make the other direction a different atmosphere. The color of the concrete, aggregates and terrazzo are carefully selected to add to the elegant and classical atmosphere.

© Raitt Liu
© Raitt Liu
© Raitt Liu
© Raitt Liu

The materials same as the interior are used on the façade. The proportion is also taken into consideration in order to create a classical feeling which echoes with the atmosphere of the interior space. The glass sliding windows, using steel frames and wooden materials, invite more natural lights as well as people passing by when fully open.

Project location

Address: No.832, Nanjing West Road, Shanghai, China

Wood Steel

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Coffee Shop Interior Design China
"White Bird Café & Diner / dongqi Architects" 10 Jan 2020.

