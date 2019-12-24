World
DePaul University School of Music Holtschneider Performance Center / Antunovich Associates

DePaul University School of Music Holtschneider Performance Center / Antunovich Associates

© Mark Ballogg © Mark Ballogg © Mark Ballogg © Mark Ballogg + 40

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Music Venue, University
Chicago, United States

  • Lead Architect

    Joseph M. Antunovich, FAIA

  • Clients

    DePaul University

  • Interior Designer

    Antunovich Associates

  • General Contractor

    Bulley & Andrews

  • Acoustical Consultant

    Kirkegaard Associates

  • Theatre Planners and Lighting Designers

    Schuler Shook

  • Structural Engineers

    CS Associates, Inc.

  • MEPFP

    WMA Consulting Engineers, LTD.
© Mark Ballogg
© Mark Ballogg

Text description provided by the architects. The $98 million, 185,000 square foot Holtschneider Performance Center is the first phase of a new music complex for the DePaul University School of Music, serving as the eastern gateway to the Lincoln Park Campus. The new structure anchors the updated complex, sitting on the site once occupied by McGaw Hall, located between the School of Music administration building to the north and Concert Hall to the south, which is slated to be renovated in future phases of the project. 

© Mark Ballogg
© Mark Ballogg
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Mark Ballogg
© Mark Ballogg

The Holtschneider Performance Center houses several performance spaces including the 505-seat Mary Patricia Gannon Concert Hall, the 140-seat Murray and Michele Allen Recital Hall, the 80-seat Brennan Family Recital Hall, and the 75-seat Mary A. Dempsey and Philip H. Corboy Jazz Hall. The main entrance to the building is located adjacent to a circular motor court, which allows for efficient passenger drop-off and provides access to lower level parking. 

© Mark Ballogg
© Mark Ballogg

The three-story atrium, known as Schaefer College Hall Lobby, greets visitors entering the venue and serves as a circulation spine which helps to organize the programmed spaces of the building. This “interior street” is the eastern gateway to DePaul’s Lincoln Park Campus, open and accessible to all. Student rehearsal rooms, practice rooms, and classrooms are strategically organized on the upper floors by the required functional and acoustic adjacencies relative to the double and triple-height performance spaces rising from the floors below. 

© Mark Ballogg
© Mark Ballogg

The building’s façade complements its surroundings and is composed mainly of brick with stone panels and horizontal coursing as detail elements. Glass and stone, used throughout the exterior, are arranged to moderate the building’s mass and present a lively atmosphere along Halsted Street. The building height is reduced at the edges through setbacks in the main volume to mediate between the required concert hall height and the surrounding residences.

© Mark Ballogg
© Mark Ballogg

Project location

Address: 2330 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60614, United States

Antunovich Associates
