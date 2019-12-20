Ridge House / Rowland+Broughton Architecture

+ 21

Lead Architects Sarah Broughton, AIA, Principal / John Rowland, AIA, Principal

Design Team Sarah Broughton, AIA John Rowland, AIA Sara Upton, AIA Will Otte, LEED AP Mark Bever, LEED AP Mallory Buck Carol Cisco, LEED, ASID

General Contractor Schlumberger Construction

Civil Engineer Schmeser Gordon Meyer

Structural Engineer KL&A Structural Engineers

MEP Engineer REG

Landscape Architect Bluegreen

A/V Xssentials

Lighting Designer 186 Lighting Design Group, Inc.

Text description provided by the architects. Set along a ridgeline with significant mountain views, Ridge House is a thoughtful blending of old and new. Sets of staggered, remnant stone walls run in a single direction, allowing light and landscape to slip past.

Oriented along a central defining spine, metal walls meet stone and evolve into glass as movement through the house progresses from public to private spaces.

Modern architecture mixed with curated details allows for a layering of history and a connection to the ranch-like character of the site.