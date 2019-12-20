Ridge House / Rowland+Broughton Architecture

-
Architects: Rowland+Broughton Architecture
- Area: 8250.0 ft2
- Year: 2017
- Photographs: Brent Moss
-
Manufacturers: Accent pillows Design Tex and Hermes-Dedar fabric, Alexandre da Cunha, Aspen Upholstery, Autodesk, Balentine Collection, Benchcraft, Black Hound Design Company, Blackened steel, Caesarstone, Cassina, Custom Lamination, Design Within Reach, Dornbracht, Kehinde Wiley, Living By Design, Marilyn Minter, Materials Marketing, Montigo, Pewter Limestone, R+B, Rosemary Hallgarten, SubZero wine storage, Vibia Wireflow, White Oak, e15
-
Lead ArchitectsSarah Broughton, AIA, Principal / John Rowland, AIA, Principal
-
Design TeamSarah Broughton, AIA John Rowland, AIA Sara Upton, AIA Will Otte, LEED AP Mark Bever, LEED AP Mallory Buck Carol Cisco, LEED, ASID
-
General ContractorSchlumberger Construction
-
Civil EngineerSchmeser Gordon Meyer
-
Structural EngineerKL&A Structural Engineers
-
MEP EngineerREG
-
Landscape ArchitectBluegreen
-
A/VXssentials
-
Lighting Designer186 Lighting Design Group, Inc.
Text description provided by the architects. Set along a ridgeline with significant mountain views, Ridge House is a thoughtful blending of old and new. Sets of staggered, remnant stone walls run in a single direction, allowing light and landscape to slip past.
Oriented along a central defining spine, metal walls meet stone and evolve into glass as movement through the house progresses from public to private spaces.
Modern architecture mixed with curated details allows for a layering of history and a connection to the ranch-like character of the site.