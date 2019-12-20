World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Ridge House / Rowland+Broughton Architecture

Ridge House / Rowland+Broughton Architecture

Save this project
Ridge House / Rowland+Broughton Architecture

© Brent Moss © Brent Moss © Brent Moss © Brent Moss + 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Houses Interiors
Aspen, United States
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 8250.0 ft2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2017
  • Photographs Photographs: Brent Moss
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Accent pillows Design Tex and Hermes-Dedar fabric, Alexandre da Cunha, Aspen Upholstery, Autodesk, Balentine Collection, Benchcraft, Black Hound Design Company, Blackened steel, Caesarstone, Cassina, Custom Lamination, Design Within Reach, Dornbracht, Kehinde Wiley, Living By Design, Marilyn Minter, Materials Marketing, Montigo, Pewter Limestone, R+B, Rosemary Hallgarten, SubZero wine storage, Vibia Wireflow, White Oak, e15

  • Lead Architects

    Sarah Broughton, AIA, Principal / John Rowland, AIA, Principal

  • Design Team

    Sarah Broughton, AIA John Rowland, AIA Sara Upton, AIA Will Otte, LEED AP Mark Bever, LEED AP Mallory Buck Carol Cisco, LEED, ASID

  • General Contractor

    Schlumberger Construction

  • Civil Engineer

    Schmeser Gordon Meyer

  • Structural Engineer

    KL&A Structural Engineers

  • MEP Engineer

    REG

  • Landscape Architect

    Bluegreen

  • A/V

    Xssentials

  • Lighting Designer

    186 Lighting Design Group, Inc.
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Brent Moss
© Brent Moss

Text description provided by the architects. Set along a ridgeline with significant mountain views, Ridge House is a thoughtful blending of old and new. Sets of staggered, remnant stone walls run in a single direction, allowing light and landscape to slip past.

Save this picture!
© Brent Moss
© Brent Moss

Oriented along a central defining spine, metal walls meet stone and evolve into glass as movement through the house progresses from public to private spaces.

Save this picture!
© Brent Moss
© Brent Moss
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Diagram 02
Diagram 02

Modern architecture mixed with curated details allows for a layering of history and a connection to the ranch-like character of the site.

Save this picture!
© Brent Moss
© Brent Moss

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Rowland+Broughton Architecture
Office

Products

Wood Steel Stone

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors United States
Cite: "Ridge House / Rowland+Broughton Architecture" 20 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/930541/ridge-house-rowland-plus-broughton-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream