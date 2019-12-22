%Arabica Coffee / B.l.U.E. Architecture Studio

+ 26

Design Team Shuhei Aoyama, Yoko Fujii, Lingzi Liu, Yixin Yang, Masaya Kawashima

Text description provided by the architects. The new %Arabica Coffee is located in Jianguoxi Street in Shanghai. Being the French concession provides the street with a narrative history in the old time, and the Wutong trees on the roadsides help it build a quiet environment in the busy city.

The design is inspired by the peaceful atmosphere and the dynamic sunshine from the street. To welcome both street view and customers inside, the designers make an open design for the coffee shop.

Its main part is composed of a U-shape glass enclosed space and a small courtyard embracing it. The courtyard makes a seamless connection between the street and the coffee shop.

The transparent design merges the coffee shop into the environment, the natural elements like sunshine, rain and trees are all considered as elements to the space.

The interior design of the coffee shop follows the signature minimalist style of the brand. The background made of white paint and light gray cement highlights the greens to be the core in the space.

The design which blurs the boundary of interior and exterior provides customers with immersive experience being closer to nature.