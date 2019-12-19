Erasto House / Vertebral

+ 35

Lead Architect Equipo Vertebral

Construction Vertebral + Miserachi

Text description provided by the architects. Through a light and dark ramp contained by a rusty steel roof and a volcanic black floor, a young jacaranda tree is discovered bathing in light at the bottom of the site. A row of bamboo and fern blurs the boundaries of the terrain, and in it, a heavy and resonant body rests.

A 6x6 meter concrete core that is born in the foundations and rises to three floors height. The core as the house itself. It houses all the facilities, the stairs and the most private areas of the house. The rest of the interior spaces are contained by steel and glass. These glass-enclosed terraces detach from the nucleus and float seeking more light, openness and interaction with the surrounding garden.

The gardens have the virtue of forming, deforming and making the space more abstract, deep and compact. The vegetation is always changing and sensitive to time and weather. A house where the interior is in a constant conversation with the exterior. We aim for that the materials used in our architecture are equally affected by the passage of time, that they age along with the weeping willow resting on the side of the water mirror.

In Casa Erasto every detail was designed. We believe in the importance of craftsmanship and detail. A house that began as a sketch and ended as a home. Everything that shows and hides was drawn, re-drawn and built by our workshop.