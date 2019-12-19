World
Erasto House / Vertebral

Erasto House / Vertebral

© Studio Chirika © Studio Chirika © Studio Chirika © Studio Chirika + 35

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Houses Interiors
Mexico City, Mexico
  • Arquitectos: Vertebral
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 526.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

  • Lead Architect

    Equipo Vertebral

  • Construction

    Vertebral + Miserachi
© Studio Chirika
© Studio Chirika

Text description provided by the architects. Through a light and dark ramp contained by a rusty steel roof and a volcanic black floor, a young jacaranda tree is discovered bathing in light at the bottom of the site. A row of bamboo and fern blurs the boundaries of the terrain, and in it, a heavy and resonant body rests.

© Studio Chirika
© Studio Chirika
Section 01
Section 01
© Studio Chirika
© Studio Chirika

A 6x6 meter concrete core that is born in the foundations and rises to three floors height. The core as the house itself. It houses all the facilities, the stairs and the most private areas of the house. The rest of the interior spaces are contained by steel and glass. These glass-enclosed terraces detach from the nucleus and float seeking more light, openness and interaction with the surrounding garden.

© Studio Chirika
© Studio Chirika
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Sections
Sections
© Studio Chirika
© Studio Chirika

The gardens have the virtue of forming, deforming and making the space more abstract, deep and compact. The vegetation is always changing and sensitive to time and weather. A house where the interior is in a constant conversation with the exterior. We aim for that the materials used in our architecture are equally affected by the passage of time, that they age along with the weeping willow resting on the side of the water mirror.

© Studio Chirika
© Studio Chirika
© Studio Chirika
© Studio Chirika

In Casa Erasto every detail was designed. We believe in the importance of craftsmanship and detail. A house that began as a sketch and ended as a home. Everything that shows and hides was drawn, re-drawn and built by our workshop.

© Ricardo de la Concha
© Ricardo de la Concha

