R House / Estudio GMARQ

R House / Estudio GMARQ

© Alejandro Peral

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Pilar, Argentina
  • Arquitectos: Estudio GMARQ
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 650.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Alejandro Peral
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Autodesk, Patagonia Flooring, TECNOCOM

  • Lead Architects

    Adrian Govetto, Marcelo Forja, Lucas Mansilla

  • Design Team

    Leonel Graziano, Sofia Bluthgen, Dolores Romero, María José Riveira

  • Engineering

    Eduardo Diner, Juan Martín Harfuch
© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral

Text description provided by the architects. The design of this house located in Pilar is a product of the conflict between an extensive program for a large family and a limited size of land.

© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral

With these requirements and conditions, from the beginning a buried level was projected to contain part of the program, especially the recreation areas, a large storage space and technical places. 

© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral

The ground floor has a conventional design and the high floor has service rooms that are qualified by generous green courtyards that oxygenate, illuminate and expand them.

© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
© Alejandro Peral
© Alejandro Peral

