R House / Estudio GMARQ

Lead Architects Adrian Govetto, Marcelo Forja, Lucas Mansilla

Design Team Leonel Graziano, Sofia Bluthgen, Dolores Romero, María José Riveira

Engineering Eduardo Diner, Juan Martín Harfuch

Text description provided by the architects. The design of this house located in Pilar is a product of the conflict between an extensive program for a large family and a limited size of land.

With these requirements and conditions, from the beginning a buried level was projected to contain part of the program, especially the recreation areas, a large storage space and technical places.

The ground floor has a conventional design and the high floor has service rooms that are qualified by generous green courtyards that oxygenate, illuminate and expand them.