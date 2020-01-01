World
Clock of the times - Diriyah Season Festival 2019 / Dasic Fernández

Clock of the times - Diriyah Season Festival 2019 / Dasic Fernández
Public Space, Landscape Architecture
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
  • Arquitectos: Dasic Fernández
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 409028.0 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Adobe Systems Incorporated, Autodesk, Jotun
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Cortesía de Dasic Fernández
Text description provided by the architects. The chilean Artist Dasic Fernandez, was invited by Designlab Experience – based in Dubai, curators and designers agency of the second edition of Diriyah Season Festival, in Riyadh, capital city of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The colorful Project is an unprecedented artwork, are 38.000 square meters of floor Paint, located in the driest desert in the world. Dasic as a creative director, with a team of 14 people, one engineer, two architects, and 11 artists, made this project in 40 days.

Cortesía de Dasic Fernández
Cortesía de Dasic Fernández
Cortesía de Dasic Fernández
Dasic, was inspired by several topics for the work, “I am looking to respect the tradition of geometric patterns typical of the area, bringing them to the present and mixing them with my personal work. The colors are the result of my palette added with the pastel tones of the area, which removes a little saturation of the colors I use regularly ... just a little. As for the drawing, I emphasized the transitions from one pattern to another, this because I wanted to leave a visual record in the work of the integration of the past and the present and also of the social and cultural transition that Saudi Arabia is going through right now ”

Cortesía de Dasic Fernández
Cortesía de Dasic Fernández
Project location

Address: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

