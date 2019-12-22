Penthouse in Costa Blanca / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

+ 26

Lead architects Fran Silvestre, Ricardo Candela

Design team María Masià, Pablo Camarasa, Sandra Insa, Sevak Asatrián, Estefanía Soriano, Vicente Picó, Rubén March, Jose Manuel Arnao, Rosa Juanes, Gemma Aparicio, Paz Garcia-España, Ángel Pérez, Juan Fernandez, Javi Hinojosa, Pau Ricós, Andrea Baldo, Blanca Larraz, Juan Sanchis, Jorge Puig, Carlos Lucas , Miguel Massa, Paloma Feng, Alicia Simón

Financial Manager Ana de Pablo

Comunication Sara Atienza

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists in the refurbishment of a penthouse located in the Costa Blanca of the Mediterranean Sea. The main floor, articulated in a single room, seeks continuity between the kitchen, the living room, the terrace and the landscape. On the upper floor, where the night area is located, the master bedroom opens out to the sea through a terrace and has a large dressing room that meets each one of the clients' preferences.

In order to delimit the spaces different elements are used. On the one hand, the staircase, made of white stone, conceived as a sculptural element that, together with the kitchen as furniture, allow the use of spaces. On the other hand, a black stone element includes the humid areas and serves to configure the space of the master bedroom. Boosting the views of the Bay of Altea becomes the last and most important element of this proposal.