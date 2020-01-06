Ensure Long-Lasting Design with Resilient Floor Systems

From hospitals and retail stores to large commercial facilities and school buildings, resilient flooring is a popular choice for its durability. Yet like any material, it is subject to human error and neglect; if not properly maintained, even resilient flooring may deteriorate (in aesthetics, function, or both) before its time.

Resilient flooring, which includes vinyl composition tile (VCT), luxury vinyl tile (LVT), linoleum, and rubber floors, is a steadily growing market, yet care and renovation of these surfaces has seen little innovation and change. According to a study by The Freedonia Group, an organization that provides unbiased industry market research, global demand for resilient flooring will grow by 39.8 billion square feet in 2022. Despite this significant market size, most facilities take an old school approach to maintaining the surface.

Poor maintenance on resilient floor systems can lead to underwhelming material performance and disappointed clients and building owners. The new Bona Resilient Floor Renovation Solution is an industry-first to transform and extend the life of these floors. Bona’s system makes it possible to restore, renovate, and transform resilient surfaces - even changing the sheen and color of the floor.

When a flooring material is worn out from years of use and inadequate maintenance, the Bona system is 50% faster than replacing the existing floor, as well as more cost-effective over the life of the floor. The resilient floor renovation solution is less labor intensive and means there’s never a need to strip the floor again, while also creating a safer environment for students, staff, and building tenants.

Bona’s system offers a range of eight base colors and 15 color chip options to create a wide range of combinations for designing a unique floor on any project, one that can handle extreme daily wear and tear.

Renovation

The renovation process is completed by using the Bona recoating system. With this color and finish system for resilient floors, facilities can dramatically makeover and easily change the color of the floor with a variety of base color and color chip options.

Cleaning

Regular cleaning is the key to a long lasting, durable floor. The Bona Commercial System hard-surface floor cleaner, reusable dry and wet microfiber pads, and aluminum mop with a 24” wide flared edge base make it simple, quick, and cost-effective to maintain and protect resilient floors.